Borough Council meeting, Feb. 4
What happened: Council agreed to look into buying body cameras and cellphones for the police department.
Background: The department has a supply of body cameras in storage that have not been used because they were not approved by the county. They are now able to use the devices, but the cameras the borough has are outdated. Officers have been using their own cellphones on the job.
Why it’s important: It is possible that the phones police use in an incident could be subpoenaed. The borough does not believe the officers’ private phones should be at risk for this.
What’s next: They plan to get a minimum of two phones, one for the police car covering Atglen and one for work in Christiana. The phones to be ordered are basic models with no text or data. Also, the borough manager will explore the possibility of selling the old cameras, and investigate costs and models for an unspecified number of new ones.
Other happenings: Octorara School District Superintendent Michele Orner was at the meeting to give an update on district activities as part of the new communication and engagement program. She advised that the Pennsylvania Economy League is conducting an enrollment study in the district. She also reported on the new Kindergarten Transition Program, and let council know that this is a comprehensive planning year for Octorara School District.