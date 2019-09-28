Borough Council meeting, Sept. 25
What happened: Council got a look at the first draft of the 2020 budget.
Why it’s important: The draft budget includes a 2.5% wage increase for all borough employees. It has an increase in the donation to Light Up Christiana from $100 to $250, an increase in recreation from $1,000 to $2,000 and a $6,000 line item for a new copier.
Quotable: “I budget my income low and my expenses high,” Borough Manager Carol Pringle said.
The cost: The draft budget was prepared based on the current tax rate of 3.611 mills. Taxes did not increase for for 2019, but trash collection costs did.
What’s next: Total revenue for the budget will be adjusted when assessment figures are received from the county, sometime during the next few weeks. Council will review the draft budget and could make changes before approving a preliminary budget, with final adoption before the end of the year.
Other happenings: Pringle suggested contracting with E-Net Pay to allow residents to make payment by credit card for water or sewer accounts. Residents would be charged a fee for the service. No fee would be charged to the borough. Pringle announced that the borough has been approved for a $20,000 Lancaster County Conservation District grant to install a rain garden and swale to control storm water from Dorinda Drive. Council voted to decline water service to the proposed Lanchester Medical Center, located outside the Borough limits.