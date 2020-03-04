Supervisors meeting, March 2.
What happened: Supervisors discussed the possibility of rezoning 21 acres of wooded property so the owner could preserve the land. While the supervisors indicated they would like to see the land preserved, they were concerned that rezoning the property might force them to rezone other land.
Background: The property is currently zoned residential. It would need agricultural zoning to be preserved. Since the township is required to have a certain amount of acreage zoned for residential use, other land may need to be rezoned if the 21 acres of woodland is removed from the residential district.
Quotable: “You want to do whatever is right for the whole township every time you make a decision. That’s the bottom line,” said Chairman Bob Lauffer, referring to the zoning decisions supervisors have to make.
Next steps: The Board of Supervisors will ask the Lancaster County Planning Commission to review the plan. A public hearing will be held if the planning commission has no objections and the supervisors decide to move forward with the rezoning process.
Other business: Supervisors viewed preliminary drawings of a planned expansion to the township garage on Bootjack Road. The project will include a new bay, which will be used to wash the township’s trucks. Additionally, the garage’s driveway will be moved.
Appointments: Brian Bauer was appointed to a seat on the Caernarvon Township Planning Commission that had been vacated by Joe Leofsky. Lori Kier was appointed to the Elanco Library Board of Trustees.