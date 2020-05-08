Friday was supposed to be opening day of the baseball season for the Lancaster Barnstormers. Fans will have to settle for a virtual version.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the club is posting a “virtual nine innings,’’ on its web site, lancasterbarnstormers.com.

It won’t be baseball, of course, but it will be a chance for connection between the club and its fans.

Barnstormers’ General Manager Mike Reynold said Friday that a pre-recorded meet-and-greet with Barnstormers players and coaches posted Thursday afternoon had around 200 views by Friday morning.

Friday’s virtual game will include much of the “game experience,’’ of a night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Stadium sound room gurus John Witwer and Tom Richards will do their thing. Team mascot Cylo will do his.

There will be video messages from Reynolds, manager Ross Peeples and his coaches.

Members of the front office staff will sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” and dance the “Cotton-Eyed Joe.” Fans will present memories of the team’s first 15 seasons.

Dave Collins, the club’s play-by-play broadcaster, will call a fictional inning.

“I knew Dave was good,’’ said Reynolds, who witnessed Collins recording the inning, “but to watch him do what he did here was pretty impressive.’’

A press release from the Barnstormers also promised possible “extra-inning,” surprises.

In lieu of purchasing tickets for Opening Night, fans are invited to make donations to the Lancaster County Food Hub, which is partnering with the Barnstormers for the event.

The Barnstormers also announced Friday that single-game tickets purchased from our website, over the phone or at the box office for any postponed 2020 home game can be exchanged for tickets to any potential future home game during the 2020 season, or any home game during the 2021 season.

Exchanges can either be made in advance or on the day of the game.

The exchanges can be made at the box office at Clipper Magazine Stadium as soon as the stadium re-opens for in-person transactions again.