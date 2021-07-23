Firefighters from numerous local companies are battling a blaze at a barn in Pequea Township, according to an emergency dispatcher.

The fire on the 200 block of Byerland Church Road was not yet under control as of about 1:40 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

However, video from the scene seems to show that firefighters have been able to extinguish the flames.

The agency’s webpage shows that firefighters were called to the area about 1:17 p.m.

The supervisor said he could not share any information about whether anyone had been injured in the blaze.