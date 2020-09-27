Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect more information provided by police.

West Lampeter Township police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at what they believe may have been a large gathering.

At least two people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 1:12 a.m. to the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road for a shooting, and discovered spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a house on that block, according to a police news release.

One man arrived by private vehicle at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks and told hospital staff that he was shot while at a party in West Lampeter Township, police said. Another person, a juvenile male from Coatesville, told staff at Brandywine Hospital that he was at a residence in the township when he was shot.

Both of their injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

According to police, there may have been an altercation at a large gathering of between 20 to 40 people at an Airbnb rental before shots were fired. Responding officers did not find anyone in the house when they arrived.

"Most of the people fled the scene, but we did have a couple of people come back and speak to us," Detective Steven Heinly said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police conducted a search of the area Sunday morning and found keys, clothing, phones and other items people dropped as they were fleeing, he said.

Police said one juvenile male, who was on the block when they arrived but is not believed to be the shooter, was arrested for possessing a firearm without a license and committed to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

According to Heinly, the investigation is ongoing and the department is still looking for those involved. Anyone with information regarding the gathering or the shooting is asked to contact the department at (717)464-2421.