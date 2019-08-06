As the country reels from the latest mass shootings, Lancaster’s federal lawmakers issued statements about how they want to handle the gun violence crisis in America.

Here’s what they each had to say:

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

For the last six years, Toomey has advocated for broadened background check requirements and gun regulation through bills he introduced. The U.S. Senate has voted on one of these measures to expand background checks to all gun show and online purchases, which did not pass.

After shootings that killed 31 people in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump had separate conversations with Toomey and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“The president showed a willingness to work with us on the issue of strengthening background checks,” Toomey and Manchin said in a joint statement Monday.

“Mass shootings and violent gun crimes are tragic American problems. It is past time for Congress to take action and the Manchin-Toomey background check legislation represents an opportunity to make actual bipartisan progress to help keep Americans safe,” the two senators said.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

“Enough. We don’t have to live like this,” Casey said in a statement Sunday.

Casey added that politicians who don’t take action on gun violence are “complicit,” and called on lawmakers to confront the white nationalist ideologies that mass shooters often hold.

Casey demanded that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allow the Senate to vote on the various pieces of gun legislation introduced in Congress.

“If we’re going to truly confront this uniquely American problem, we have to speak uncomfortable truths,” Casey said.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-11

In a statement to LNP, Smucker said he was saddened and troubled by the weekend’s shootings.

“We must find ways to identify those who exhibit the warning signs of pain and anger to prevent these terrible violent acts,” Smucker wrote. “I will continue to work to ensure our background check system is thorough and effective. As I’ve said before, racially motivated behavior and statements are unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation.”

The congressman, who represents Lancaster County and part of York County, voted against two pieces of gun control legislation in February, LNP reported.

The bills, which passed the House and now sit in the Senate, would broaden background checks for all commercial purchases, including internet and gun show firearm purchases and extend the FBI’s background check period from its current limit of three days.

Smucker, at the time, said those reforms would not stop mass shootings and would instead leave law-abiding citizens to wait “a long, long time” while “criminals on the other hand would still be able to get their firearms like they often do through the black market or theft or whatever it may be.”

Smucker does support a policy to streamline sharing information between the FBI and state and local law enforcement regarding firearm-related offenses.