Armstrong Flooring and its unions, the United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, reached a settlement on the unions' objection to the sale. The settlement has to be reviewed and approved by the judge overseeing Armstrong's bankruptcy before it becomes final.

Chief concerns were the impact on collective bargaining agreements and retirees health and life insurance benefits. There is a committee of non-union retirees that has not settled its objections to the sale.

Here are few key points of the agreement:

The union contracts will end at the closing of a sale or, in the absence of a sale, upon permanent layoff of the last respective union member.

In the event of a shutdown of manufacturing operations at a facility, the unions and Armstrong Flooring will meet and bargain with respect to any modifications to the agreements necessary to address the performance of any remaining maintenance or other work by bargaining unit employees.

The United Steelworkers may file claims for 401(k) contributions owed to USW Lancaster employees, which the union and Armstrong say is $115,500, or $3,500 for each of 33 employees. The priority of such claims, in the absence of agreement and in the absence of Armstrong Flooring agreeing to pay them at termination, will be resolved through the bankruptcy process. This could be offset by an agreement by a successor employer to pay.

Health and other welfare benefit obligations owed to the permanently laid-off employees shall be paid through the last day of an employee’s work. Money is to be provided in administrative budgets to pay claims.

Armstrong Flooring will reserve no less than $304,000 for the payment for claims incurred but not reported by union employees and retirees.

Retiree health benefits owed to USW-represented and IAM-represented retirees, surviving spouses, and other dependents shall be continued until July 31, 2022, or when the non-union retiree benefits are stopped, whichever is later. Armstrong Flooring has made its monthly premium payment under the retiree life insurance policy due June 30.