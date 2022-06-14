Armstrong Flooring Inc. is extending the deadline for bids to accommodate potential buyers who want to keep the business going.

A company spokesperson Tuesday said East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring is extending the deadline for bids on its North American assets to June 23. The company said the move had support of its secured lenders and creditors committee. Attorneys for a secured lender and the creditors committee could not be reached for comment.

As part of the May 31 order authorizing the sale, the company is allowed to modify bid deadlines in consultation with its lenders and creditors committee.

The announcement came as the clock was ticking down to the deadline previously announced in bankruptcy court of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The new bid deadline for North American assets is now the same as the deadline for bids for Chinese and Australian assets.

Through the sale Armstrong Flooring seeks to pay its obligations to lenders and creditors.

President and CEO Michel Vermette wrote to some employees Tuesday morning that there was “positive momentum.”

“We have received a number of proposals to acquire all of various parts of our business as a going concern,” Vermette wrote. “These potential ‘going concern buyers’ want to acquire – and operate - substantially all of our U.S. and non-U.S. business and assets. While we cannot share the value of the proposals or the names of the potential buyers, we want to share our enthusiasm for this positive momentum.”

A going concern means a buyer would continue to operate the business rather than close it and sell off its assets. Vermette said the prospective buyers are working “diligently” on their qualified binding bids and asked for additional time.

‘Definitive action’

Armstrong Flooring had been for sale for months before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 8. The company owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt, and sought protection from lenders through bankruptcy. It received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

Armstrong Flooring has not said what companies have expressed interest. The company notified 606 Lancaster County workers – as well as workers across the country – that they could face permanent layoff if there was no bidder to keep the company going. The company has acknowledged in court documents that there could ultimately be no bidders.

Armstrong Flooring most recently said in court documents that since the May 8 bankruptcy filing it has executed nondisclosure agreements with 28 new parties and has received four preliminary proposals, two of which encompass the North American assets.

As recently as June 8, Armstrong Flooring attorneys said that several parties that remain active in the sale process are not pursuing a going-concern bid.

Armstrong operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are part of the sale.

In its statement Tuesday, Armstrong Flooring said that it anticipated receiving more than one qualified bid and if it did, an auction would be held on June 27 at noon to determine the highest or best offer.

Once the winning bid or bids are selected and approved by Armstrong Flooring’s board of directors, the company said it will present the winning bid or bids to the Delaware bankruptcy court at a hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 29.

“Armstrong Flooring is open for business and remains firmly committed to our customers, vendors and employees as we navigate the path forward,” Vermette wrote to staff on Tuesday. “We are confident that this definitive action puts us in the best possible position to preserve and maximize value for our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile the committee of unsecured creditors, which first met June 9, is set to meet again at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a continued hearing. A creditors’ committee is held outside of the presence of a judge and run by a representative of the U.S. Trustee’s office. A creditors' committee is supposed to ensure that unsecured creditors, who may be owed relatively small sums, are still represented in bankruptcy proceedings. The committee is appointed by the U.S. trustee and ordinarily consists of unsecured creditors who hold the seven largest unsecured claims against the debtor.