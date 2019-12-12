If all goes as planned, Coatesville city might have a new ampitheater in time for next year’s Fourth of July celebration.
City Council Dec. 9 told Catalyst Experiential LLC to proceed with plans to build an amphitheater in Gateway Park and finish it before the popular Independence Day event.
Under a lease agreement with the Newtown Square firm, which builds municipal structures incorporating advertising billboards, the city will receive $1.3 million in rent staggered over 29 years. Coatesville will also reap an estimated $1,500 to $3,000 monthly in revenue from the 24-hour billboard — a prominent feature of the amphitheater.
Ari Christakis, vice president of development for Catalyst, showed council plans for a 38-foot tall landscaped brick outdoor amphitheater with a 53-foot stage for concerts. There will be a sidewalk, seating in a grassy area, and the stage will be covered by sails for shade.
“It’s very futuristic,” said Council member Carmen Green. “I like the design.”
Final engineering plans are set to be approved in February, with construction to follow in the spring. Catalyst would not say how much the amphitheater construction will cost, but said their firm will be investing more than $2 million in Coatesville.
City officials anticipate the amphitheater will be a major asset in partnership with the city’s $25 million Gateway redevelopment project at the intersection of routes 30 and 82.
However, Coatesville police Chief John Laufer raised safety issues. He said Gateway Park is at a busy intersection, and the digital billboard could cause some distraction for passing traffic.
Resident James Hills, a retired state police corporal, also spoke, saying a major distracted driving accident at the intersection could create liability for the city.
Parking concern
In a separate issue, Green asked Laufer to look into a complaint from Hills. Saying he was speaking on behalf of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Hills asserted the city’s parking regulations discriminate against residents in predominantly African-American neighborhoods.
Hills said on-street parking is prohibited during certain hours of the day in African-American neighborhoods, but not in white neighborhoods. He and other citizens have had to pay costly tickets, he said.
Budget approval
Council also gave final approval to a $10.8 million budget for 2020, with no tax increase, keeping millage at 13.759 mills. Finance Director Richard Troutman said council made minor adjustments to the preliminary budget during their Dec. 2 budget workshop and the spending plan is up 1.5% over 2019.
The city also hired Barbacane, Thornton and Company LLC to audit its 2019 fiscal year.
Coatesville City Council will reorganize during a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2