This morning, Airbnb, the online lodging company, released its figures for Pennsylvania residences in 2019.

In total, Pennsylvania netted 1.5 million guests and $179 million in income for hosts during the year. In 2018, the total host income amounted to $122 million. Additional figures are based on the most popular time frames for guests in 2019 -- weekends centered around Columbus Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and New Year's Eve.

Lancaster county hosted a wide share of travelers over these weekends, earning $7.6 million from 82,200 guests. For the second year in a row, Lancaster ranked fifth out of 67 counties in terms of money garnered. In comparison, top-ranked Philadelphia hosts earned a total of $66.8 million from 524,500 guests. The total for these weekends in Pennsylvania was $33 million, compared to $50.7 million in New Jersey, $25.8 million in Maryland, and $8.4 million in Delaware.

Airbnb remains a contentious debate in Lancaster city. Just recently, landlord David Aviles was denied a request to allow short-term visitor rentals at his West King St. building, causing him to list the property for sale.

Currently, Airbnb lists more than 300 residents in Lancaster County available for short-term rental.