Ten Afghan refugees fleeing the takeover of the country by the Taliban have been resettled in Lancaster County as of Friday afternoon, with more expected as soon as this weekend.

Church World Service, a multi-denominational agency that has aided refugees and helped people in need worldwide since 1946, sets up lodging and support services for the Afghans coming to Lancaster County and transports them from airports across the region to their new homes, said Valentina Ross, director of the agency’s Lancaster.

In order to allow the new arrivals time to adapt to their new surroundings and have their privacy, the agency declined to make any of them available for interviews and photographs and would not disclose exactly where the refugees are living.

After initial evacuation from Afghanistan and prior to arriving in Lancaster, the refugees had been living on military installations. There, they went through extensive security and medical clearances in addition to receiving an initial COVID-19 vaccination before being identified for resettlement in locations like Lancaster.

Housing, more specifically affordable housing, is one of the biggest challenges for newly arrived refugees. CWS is asking for help in securing permanent housing and financial support to cover the cost of food or other basic items while families wait to receive their employment authorization.

“That is the number one challenge. We find housing wherever its available so they can be housed anywhere in Lancaster County,” Ross said. People who have a spare room to host a couple or an apartment available for rent are encouraged to contact the agency.

Meanwhile, Airbnb.org has worked with all nine major U.S. resettlement agencies, including CWS, to help house Afghan refugees.

Holistic helping hand

What happens next is a holistic effort to help the new arrivals settle in.

“Our staff walks alongside these families and help them complete some of the logistics and most basic things like placing them permanent housing, providing orientation to the area for a few weeks and months, scheduling medical appointments, registering for school and employment and getting Social Security numbers,” said development and communications coordinator Rachel Helwig.

Refugees often arrive with one or two pieces of luggage and very little material supplies. Getting around to obtain the things they need, even with basic knowledge of the English language, can be difficult.

“They always need some level of assistance and that is what our program does,” Ross said.

Local churches and community groups have stepped in to help by gathering donations and being trained by CWS to become welcoming partners. “We hope to match them with a family soon. In meantime, the donations they have collected will be given to the refugees that have already arrived,” Ross said.

The total number of refugees and when they will arrive in Lancaster, Ross said, depends on the speed by which the cases are processed at the military bases, if the refugees have family members here or if refugees specifically request to come here.

“There is no definite number and anything can change at any time. We receive travel notifications three to five days prior to arrival but there is still a lot of uncertainty. We’ll know they are coming but not exactly when. It’s done one case at a time,” she said.

The refugees are on what is called humanitarian parole for two years, Ross said. During that time, the Afghan refugees would have to apply for asylum if they want permanent status to live in the U.S. “We are finding ways to provide a path for naturalization while they are here rebuilding their life,” Ross said.