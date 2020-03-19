LancasterOnline has launched a new games section that will bring you challenging and fun games right to your computer.

From classic games like solitaire and crosswords to Sudoku and chess, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially as you hunker down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The games section is free to use and doesn’t require a subscription to LNP | LancasterOnline. You can create a separate login for your games account, but it’s a separate login from your newspaper account and isn’t required to start playing.

Be sure to check out our games section at games.lancasteronline.com.