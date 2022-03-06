Libraries have changed over the years. Still home to knowledge, shelves are filled with books, audio books, music CDs and movies. Computers are available for online usage by patrons. Today’s library has become a community center with social and civic programs for all ages.
The Eastern Lancaster County Library in New Holland serves almost 25,000 residents in Caernarvon, Earl and East Earl townships along with New Holland and Terre Hill boroughs. It’s a member of the Library System of Lancaster County.
Anna D’Agostino, the new library director since November, always loved reading, learning and spending time in libraries. Her passion for a career as a librarian grew from a desire to share books, stories, art, music, ideas and information to expand readers’ horizons and perspectives — and to promote greater understanding among people with different backgrounds and life experiences.
She holds a master’s in library and information science from Catholic University of America, and a bachelor’s in Spanish language and literature and a bachelor’s in music with a minor in flute performance from University of Maryland, College Park.
Past employment as assistant branch manager/librarian at Brooklyn Park Library and electronic resources librarian, Loyola/Notre Dame Library, Baltimore, led to her current director position.
The soft-spoken and congenial D’Agostino shared her challenges, goals for the library’s future.
How do you like living in New Holland compared to Baltimore?
"I like the quiet community ... and the countryside is beautiful. People are friendly."
What drew you here?
"That the library is an independently operated 501(c)(3) governed by individuals who live in the community was very appealing to me. The library collections, programs and services can really be tailored to and responsive to the needs, interests and standards of the local community, which I think is very important."
What is your biggest challenge?
"Libraries face a variety of challenges, from the practical and mundane, such as securing adequate funding, to societal changes of the way people use libraries especially over the past two years. Another is maintaining an environment where freedom of inquiry, research, reading, information and speech are respected and embodied in an era when these values are continually being challenged and limited.
Libraries have a responsibility to provide accurate information and combat obvious misinformation. They do not censor or inappropriately label ideas or viewpoints as misinformation merely because they are unpopular or disfavored by persons in positions of authority and power — primarily for information and reading materials for adults.
When it comes to children, an even greater duty of care is needed to select the most high-quality, beneficial, age-appropriate materials for the library and respect the parental role in selecting while having a variety of suitable materials for all members of a diverse public on our shelves."
Do you think libraries will survive in years to come?
"Yes, although they will continue to grow, change, develop, look and function differently from libraries of today. Three needs which libraries fill are not going away: 1. Access for all ages and incomes to high-quality educational and entertaining materials at no charge; 2. A freely accessible, welcoming public space to be away from home or work and meet to connect with others in the community; and 3. A reasonably sized, quality curated collection of books, online resources and more as the amount of available information (print and online material) proliferates."
Your vision is to partner with municipalities, organizations, schools and public groups to make the library an all-inclusive community resource. What have you done toward that goal?
"We are doing a program with Elanco School District and Penn Medicine LGH to offer a seven-week Strengthening Families Program for caregivers and youth of 10 to 14 years of age."
Have you seen a return of people to the library since reopening for 51 hours a week on June 1, 2021?
"More people have been visiting the library in person and circulation of books is slowly and steadily on the increase. Children’s books and audio books are in the highest demand, followed by adult books and audio books, then movies and young adult books."
Are there any changes you want to make immediately?
"I’m taking it slow, listening, learning and reviewing the programs and services patrons want and need. Our circulation numbers show a large percentage of children using the library. I’d like to add more adult programming. The library should be a welcoming, friendly space for all ages."