A new Pennsylvania program is innovating the future of farming with a new approach to raising beef.
“It will reshape one of the most complex sectors of the ag industry — the beef sector,” said Larisa Miller, CEO of Keystone Farm Future.
After two years in development, the program was launched in late last year. “We wanted to get it just right before we launched it,” Miller said.
The program connects clients such as supermarkets and restaurants with local farmers. Keystone Farm Future’s first client is regional grocer Karns Quality Foods, which has stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, York and Perry counties.
Farmers in the program will feed, house and care for the cattle that supply beef to the regional supermarket chain and future clients, but they will not own them, Miller said.
Keystone’s individual clients, such as Karns, will own the cattle and Keystone will manage the herd of Angus beef.
“Grocers and restaurants have control of their supply chain, and they know they’re getting locally raised beef,” Miller said. “It allows farmers to keep cattle on their farms without the outlay of purchasing the herd and the uncertainty of marketing it when they’re raised.”
“This will change the way cattle raising is done in Pennsylvania,” said Dave Rodgers, Keystone Farm Future herd manager. “Most farmers have to look for sales after they raise the beef. We secure the sales before the farmer raises the beef. Since the farmer doesn’t have to get a loan to purchase the cattle that means they can go after loans for things like making improvements on the farm.”
Keystone is currently working with about a dozen farmers in Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, Perry and Juniata counties. Rodgers said most of the Lancaster County farmers are Amish.
“Low milk prices and not enough demand are putting economic pressure on dairy farmers, and some of them are selling their herds,” Miller said. “Our program can help them transition from dairy cows to Angus beef and maintain an income stream so they can keep their farms. We have a staff member who can aid in the transition.”
A farmer himself, Rodgers has raised cattle, mostly Red and Black Angus, for over 40 years on a family farm in the Honey Brook area. In addition to serving as Keystone Farm Future’s herd manager and raising cattle through his company, DJR Cattle Co., Rodgers also has a 90-head Angus herd with Keystone.
“I wanted to expand the herd on my farm, and this was a good way to do it,” he said.
Rodgers said he puts the knowledge gained from working with his own herd to use for Keystone’s program. He visits farms before they’re accepted into the program.
“It’s important to choose the right farmers — farmers who can grow the cattle to meet the client’s specific needs, for example to meet the USDA’s criteria for choice and prime beef,” Miller said.
Rodgers also purchases all the Black Angus cattle for program. Dr. James Holt serves as chief veterinarian, overseeing the induction, preventive care, diagnostics and critical care for herds under the management of Keystone Farm Future. The team also includes nutritionists Jackie Behr and Kevin Smith, who work with the farmers to create the rations for the beef they raise for the program, Rodgers said.
Keystone Farm Future works with medium-size local processors. The finished beef product can bear the PA Preferred logo, which identifies foods that are produced and processed in the state.