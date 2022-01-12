A Mount Joy man was sentenced to prison after he tried to burn a home down to "get back at Mexican immigrants" in February 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
Jeremy Michael Anderson, 19, pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, arson and scattering rubbish. Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Anderson on Jan. 5 to serve 2 to 5 years in state prison, the district attorney's office said.
Police charged Anderson after officers responded to the 200 block of Mount Joy Street around 10:17 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2021 for a complaint regarding weapons, the district attorney's office said. Officers found two glass bottles with fabric coming out of the top and both appeared to have been set on fire with an alcohol-based accelerant in the bottles.
Video from neighbors showed Anderson carrying and lighting two Molotov cocktails, the district attorney's office said. Background noise in the video captured glass breaking, and the video showed Anderson running from the scene.
Anderson told police he was retaliating against the Mexican immigrants after they left empty bottles in front of his residence, according to the district attorney's office.
Anderson was 18 when he committed the crimes.