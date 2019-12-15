New residents arrive
In a city with an estimated 2017 population of 59,556, nearly 4 in 10 residents are Hispanic. Of those residents, nearly three-quarters are from Puerto Rico.
The prevalence of Lancaster city residents from Puerto Rico can be traced to seasonal workers from the U.S. territory who picked vegetables for canneries and did other field work in the 1950s, often living in migrant camps in Berks County.
As the cannery business slowed, the poultry industry boomed in the 1960s and ’70s, when the Victor Weaver Co. of New Holland, now Tyson Foods Inc., became an East Coast leader in processing chickens. The company welcomed the former farm workers and became a major employer of Hispanics.
Over the years, Hispanic residents have found work in a variety of other industries in Lancaster County, and their population grew steadily.
Urban renewal
An urban redevelopment project that took down the entire second block of North Queen Street in the late 1960s came at a time when cities around the country were trying to remake their downtowns.
The circa-1959 plan for Lancaster, titled “Downtown Lancaster — 1980,” was a 20-year plan to convert the city’s core “into a mid-century shopping center,” according to an Intelligencer Journal report at the time.
The plan originally called for major projects in a 12-block area bounded by Walnut, Lime, Vine and Prince streets as well as a new highway system in and out of the city.
The plan was eventually reduced to just the 100 block of North Queen Street, and redevelopment there included a three-story concrete superstructure over the block that was torn down several years after it was finished. The highway system into the center of Lancaster was never built.
The block has since undergone another transformation, with Binns Park opening on the west side in 2005 and the 101NQ office, residential and retail building opening this year on the east side next to the planned spot for a new library.
Shopping changes
In the mid-1960s a new shopping mall was planned for the outskirts of Lancaster city. The development dramatically altered shopping habits in the city, just as similar projects did in towns and cities across the country.
What would eventually become Park City Center was originally slated for the eastern edge of the city, in a spot along Route 30 between Route 23 and Pleasure Road.
But problems with traffic and zoning prompted the shopping center planners to shift their focus in 1965 to the other side of town, where they eventually built Park City Center on a former farm next to Long’s Park.
Downtown rebirth
With the 1970 opening of Park City Center, shoppers began to gravitate outside the city, which left fewer customers for Watt & Shand, the Penn Square department store that anchored downtown Lancaster.
In 1993, Bon-Ton bought Watt & Shand, but closed it three years later, leaving a yawning vacancy in the Beaux Arts building that had been a downtown landmark.
After 15 years of varying proposals and wrangling over the financing package for what became the Lancaster County Convention Center and Marriott Hotel, the $177 million project debuted in June 2009.
Preserving the facade of the former Watt & Shand, the hotel/convention center brought new visitors to downtown Lancaster, a renewed focus on the city which many merchants and restaurateurs say has led to the current vibrancy.