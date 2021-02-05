• Carlos Graupera: Graupera, 69, is CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association and SACA Development Corp. He was born in Cuba and came to the United States with his family when he was 11. They came to Lancaster as refugees a few years later in 1965. Graupera studied at St. Joseph's College in Indiana and worked in community development until he began working at SACA in 1973.
• Jose R. Lopez: Lopez, 54, was hired as president of SACA and SACA Development Corp. in 2020. He was born in Puerto Rico. The former bank executive and commercial real estate appraiser grew up in Lancaster city's southeast and is a 1989 graduate of West Chester University.