Tyson recently announced that it will be producing meatless chicken nuggets under a new brand called “Raised & Rooted.” Other products, some meatless and some “blended,” can be expected in the future.
This is nothing new. Brands like MorningStar and Gardein have been making veggie chicken nuggets for years. But it's notable that Tyson, the biggest chicken producer in the world (it slaughtered 2 billion chickens last year, far more than any other company), is tapping into this industry, too. They also were initial investors in Beyond, but recently ended its involvement.