A Martic Township intersection at Route 324 and Red Hill Road today will go from having stop signs in two directions, to one at all four, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The additional stop signs will be installed today in the northbound and southbound directions, and the new stops will include “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights for 30 days. The new stop signs will also have flashing red lights for 60 days, PennDOT said.
More information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at the PennDOT website for the regional District 8.