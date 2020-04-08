A man has been denied relief for the eighth time since he was convicted for a murder in Lancaster city in 1999, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected Kirby Stewart's latest request for a new trial, the district attorney's office said.

It was Stewart's eighth filing at least since he and two other men were convicted in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison after the murder of Kirkland Hardy.

Hardy, who was walking on West Orange Street, was shot several times, the district attorney's office said.

The shooting happened in retaliation to an incident involving Hardy on East King Street, the district attorney's office said, and was drug-related.

Kawame Coe and Michael Seaberry were also charged. Stewart and Coe were tried together and convicted by a judge, the district attorney's office said, and a jury later convicted Seaberry.

For more Lancaster County police news: