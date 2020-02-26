A team of Manheim Township students earned second place in the First Lego League Pennsylvania East Regional Tournament for Robot Design — Strategy and Innovation Solutions.
Sixty teams from across eastern Pennsylvania participated in the tournament. As part of the competition, students researched and presented a problem related to a city, and then built and programmed a Lego ev3 Robot to complete a set of missions.
After meeting with Lancaster County Community Foundation Director of Programs Dave Koser, the Manheim Township team decided to focus their project on the lack of parking at the Lancaster Train Station. They looked at the current parking situation, a proposed additional lot, and how passengers get to and from the station.
The team also looked at how to help reduce the number of passengers who drive a car to the train station so as to lower the demand for parking, parent Becky Doumaux explained in an email. Students assessed the possibility of improved bike storage as a way to encourage more train riders to bike to and from the station.
The team visited the station, looked at current bike storage, and interviewed Amtrak police officers. According to Doumaux, they also surveyed 50 train riders, finding that:
— Sixty-nine percent drove a car to the station.
—Five percent walked.
— Twenty-six percent took an Uber or were dropped off by a driver.
— Of those surveyed, 40% live fewer than 3 miles from the station. The team saw these train passengers as potential bike riders.
— Another 17.5% live 3 to 5 miles from the station.
— Forty-six percent of the riders surveyed indicated that they would consider bike transport if the station had improved facilities for bicycle storage and protection.
After reviewing the options, the Manheim Township team recommended the construction of two bike stations with sheltered racks and lockers — the structures would include a roof and walls on three sides — that would accommodate more bikes than currently is possible at the station. It would not entirely solve the parking problem, but it would provide a cost-effective way to ease the demand, Doumaux explained.
Thus, the team had a solution that it presented at the First Lego League.
The Manheim Township team members were fifth graders Austin Ishler, Benjamin Doumaux, Tirth Parikh and sixth graders Graham Forman and Joshua Henshaw, all of Landis Run Intermediate, and fourth grader Wesley Showalter, of Reidenbaugh Elementary. The team was coached by Bhavin Parikh.
Students place in essay contest
Two Manheim Township High School students took top honors at The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association InvestWrite Pennsylvania High School division of the fall essay competition.
InvestWrite challenges students in grades four through 12 to analyze investments and recommend portfolio allocations targeting financial goals.
Senior Jessica Payne took first place in the state high school division and placed sixth in the nation. Junior Allison Fahrney finished third for the fall competitive session of the Stock Market Game representing the Central Region.
The InvestWrite challenge provides the opportunity for students to develop both the personal financial savvy needed to make real-world decisions with confidence and a deeper understanding of opportunities, consequences and benefits, according to a news release. Students consider real-world economic events and trends, conduct research online, develop investment recommendations and, in the process, gain the skills to prepare for their own financial future.
They work in groups during the Stock Market Game program, but then write essays individually about their experience.
Jessica will be honored at the regional awards ceremony at Elizabethtown College on May 20.