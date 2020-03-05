Chasing Down Hunger, an initiative spearheaded by Nitrauer Elementary School second grader Chase Schattgen, will host a food collection kickoff event from 2 to 4 p.m. March 7 at Overlook Roller Skating Rink, 301 Golf Drive.
Admission is $6; skate rental is $3 to $4. Attendees are asked to bring a monetary donation or a nonperishable food item in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. Prizes will be awarded.
Chasing Down Hunger was formed to “gather food for many through a communitywide project involving helpers of all ages and led by the guidance of Chase's loving and servant heart,’’ according to the organization’s website.
His efforts, which began four years ago, have generated nearly 2,000 pounds of food donations. For more information about this initiative and a list of food dropoff sites, visit www.chasingdownhunger.com.