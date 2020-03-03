Teacher of the Year will vie for national foreign languages honor
The Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages presented its Teacher of the Year award to Megan Flinchbaugh at the organization’s annual awards ceremony Feb. 14 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.
Flinchbaugh, a Manheim Central High School Spanish teacher, represented the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association at the event.
The regional Teaching of Foreign Languages group described Flinchbaugh as passionate about teaching and learning, citing her beyond-the-classroom approach with students that includes interviews with local native speakers, attendance at cultural events where Spanish is spoken, independent reading of a children’s book about a famous Hispanic personality, and watching a television show in Spanish.
In a news release, the association noted that one of her current students commented on the “privilege to learn the Spanish language and culture in her classes.’’
The student continued, “As a result of her excellent teaching and contagious passion for the Spanish language, I have decided to pursue a major in Spanish education.’’
Flinchbaugh was also recognized for providing sessions a state, regional and national conferences on myriad topics of interest to world language educators, the release noted.
Flinchbaugh was chosen from candidates selected by states in the Northeast region; she will represent the Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages in the National Language Teacher of the Year competition at the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages in November.
Visit nectfl.org for more information.
Learners of the Month
The Manheim Central school board recently honored February Learners of the Month: Fourth graders Layken Dommel and Grace Troiano of Baron and Doe Run elementary schools, respectively, eighth grader Payton Schoenfelt, of the middle school; and senior Jennifer Kinter, of the high school.