Manheim Central learners

Manheim Central School District Learners of the Month for May 

 Submitted

Manheim Central School District Learners of the Month for May were, above, back row from left, Lance Allen, high school graduating senior; Sonny Callahan, middle school seventh grader; and graduating seniors Curtis Crymes, Olivia Stewart, Allison Cassel and Chris Keyes; and, front row, first graders Johnathan Lundgren and Zach Frey, of Doe Run and H.C. Burgard elementary schools, respectively. Graduating senior Ethan Ritter is not pictured.