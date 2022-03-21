A Manheim woman stabbed her husband multiple times during a domestic dispute in the borough on Sunday afternoon, according to Manheim Borough police.
Marica Pejcic, 57, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
Officers responded at 2:32 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street for a report of a domestic assault involving a stabbing, police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find the man "stabbed several times" by Pejcic.
Pejcic stabbed the man five times in his head and face with two knives, police said. His condition was not immediately known Monday.
"During a mirandized statement, Pejcic reported wanting to kill her husband prior to the incident," police said in the release.
A court docket for Pejcic indicates she is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Scott Albert at 1:30 p.m. on April 1.