- When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Feb. 20. Board member Stephen Grosh was absent.
- What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins gave a midyear review of the 2019-20 budget.
- Details: She compared the year’s expenditures expected to total about $101.5 million, or $464,000 under budget with revenues expected at almost $101 million, more than $850,000 over budget.
- Comment: Robbins said the purpose of the review is “to make sure we’re on target for the current year,” noting that the figures as of January are estimates that will change.
- What’s next: Robbins will make further presentations in March and April, with proposed final budget approval for next school year in May and final approval in June.
- Traffic: Superintendent Robin Felty gave an update on possible safety measures at East Oregon Road and Arena Avenue exiting the middle school/high school property, where five crashes occurred between 2014 and 2018. She said PennDOT requires five crashes in one year before taking action, such as traffic lights or flashing lights on warning signs.
- Next step: “We will wait until the middle school is completed,” Felty said. “We will continue to monitor the situation.”
- Other action: The board approved adoption of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s pathways to graduation plan, which takes effect for the graduating class of 2022. The action makes it an approved component of the requirements for graduation from Manheim Township High School.
- Background: The legislation provides ways for students to be eligible for high school graduation beyond the previous legislation that required “proficient” or “advanced” scores on Keystone Exams.
- Athletics: Roger Czerwinski’s resignation as director of athletics at the high school was accepted. He served Manheim Township since 2015 and became director of athletics at Cocalico School District in January.
- Personnel: Deborah Niemi, principal on assignment at the high school, will retire at the end of the school year after 11 years with the district.
- Sleep deprivation: Board member Curtis Holgate suggested a study on the subject. “It’s not a simple matter,” he said. “But we cannot ignore it.”
Manheim Township school board hears midyear financial review
