FOUR DIAMONDS FAMILIES

Here are the stories of some of the families touched by THON and Four Diamonds. Quotes have been provided by the organizations’ media relations teams.

The Musser Family (Mount Gretna)

Allyson Musser was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in March 2018 when she was 3 1/2 years old. She has an older sister, Olivia, and a younger sister, Stella. Allyson, who is now 6, is in what is called maintenance of her cancer.

“No, my child was not healed, and yes, she was still suffering, however we knew she would be well taken care of,” Allyson’s mother Glenda says of Four Diamonds.

The Howe Family (Mechanicsburg)

Right before her second birthday in 1999, Megan Howe was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For 2 1/2 years, her life was centered around hospital visits and chemotherapy. Since then, Howe has been cancer free. She played multiple sports in college and studied to become a financial analyst.

“For me having cancer meant I was a Four Diamonds child,” Howe says. “It meant my family would not have the burden of trying to pay medical bills while they were taking care of me. It meant that I would have a THON family for the rest of my life.”

The Silbaugh Family (Dillsburg)

In 2012, before turning 1, Calliope Silbaugh was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme. At the time, Silbaugh was one of only 50 documented cases. She attended her first THON in 2015 after sitting the last two out while recovering from different surgeries. She received treatments through Four Diamonds, and Silbaugh was declared cancer free in 2013.

“Our Four Diamonds social worker helped us with all the home care arrangements that we needed, completed family and medical leave paperwork, gave us meal cards for our hospital stay and gas cards to help with travel to and from the hospital,” says Karla Silbaugh, Calliope’s mother. “Aside from covering Calli’s treatment, having our social worker available was probably the greatest asset the Four Diamonds provided.”