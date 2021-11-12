A Pottstown man was charged with theft after he drove to a Lancaster County car dealership in a stolen car, then proceeded to steal a vehicle from the dealership, according to New Holland Police.
Chad Allen Rudolph, 43, was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT at around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, when he rear-ended a vehicle on Main Street in New Holland, police said.
The woman whose vehicle was hit got out of her vehicle to get information from Rudolph, but he drove away from the scene, police said. The woman got a photo of the truck's license plate.
The truck was registered to John N. Sauder Auto Co., police said.
A salesman at the dealership told police that Rudolph agreed to buy the truck for $60,995 and asked to drive the truck off the lot to get a check, according to the affidavit.
Rudolph gave the salesman his license, which was listed as an ignition interlock limited license, but told the salesman he would get his new license at home when he left for the check, police said.
An ignition interlock limited license is issued to people "whose operating privilege is suspended or revoked for one or more violations of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance or refusal to submit to chemical testing," according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Police said that Rudolph arrived at the New Holland dealership driving a white Mercedes-Benz, which was reported stolen from Jeff D'Ambrosio Chrysler Jeep in Downingtown.
Rudolph was arrested in Chester County six days later, after a vehicle chase with police, New Holland police said. He's currently in Chester County Prison on $50,000 bail.
In Lancaster County, Rudolph is charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking, one misdemeanor count of accident involving damage, and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, according to court records.
In Chester County, Downingtown Borough police charged him with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, one felony count of receiving stolen property and a summary for driving while operating privilege's are revoked.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 21 in front of District Judge Jonathan Heisse.