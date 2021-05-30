Luke Thorsen, 32, West Lampeter Township
Service: Enlisted in the Army in 2011 at age 21 and served four years.
Thorsen had wanted to enlist when he graduated from high school in Baldwin, New York, but his mom was against it. He said he tried college, switching majors three times, but decided it wasn’t for him.
“I wanted to do my part, sort of help out,” he said of enlisting. While his parents did not serve in the military, both his grandfathers did, though they died before he enlisted.
Thorsen was deployed to the Pech River Valley in Afghanistan. “Essentially, the front lines,” he said.
Why did he volunteer for the infantry: “Everyone in the Army supports the infantry, so I figured I may as well do the front line kind of thing. I didn’t want to be in the background. I saw combat every day. We trained for that situation. We were there for all of 2012. I got there in January and came home in December. The whole year before that, we trained.”
What he would like people to think about on Memorial Day: “It’d be nice for everyone to take a moment and think of everyone who was killed over there — and not just American soldiers. There were a lot of civilians that got killed over there, collateral damage.”
Thorsen said he was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in Afghanistan.
Currently: Works as an HVAC technician.