Who's News: Edwin Leibensperger

Edwin Leibensperger
Randy Fisher
Z
Triangle Refrigeration Co. is pleased to announce the hiring of Edwin Leibensperger as Director of Service Operations. He also joins the Management Team. Mr. Leibensperger has held previous positions as President, Vice President, and Director of Operations in several companies. He has extensive experience in organizational leadership, management, process improvement and customer service. Mr. Leibensperger holds a B.S. from Millersville University and lives with his wife in Adams County, PA.
Triangle is also pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Fisher to the role of Purchasing, Inventory & Fleet Manager. He will join the Management Team as well. Mr. Fisher started at Triangle in 2015 where he has successfully served in the role of Purchasing/ Sales Coordinator. Mr. Fisher holds a B.A. from Albright College and lives with his wife and children in Lancaster County