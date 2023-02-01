The City of Lancaster will receive $12.7 million from the federal government to help achieve its goal of eliminating traffic fatalities in the city by 2030.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go toward improving streets and intersections that have a history of crashes with injuries and fatalities.

Some of the proposed changes may include converting some existing one-way streets to two-way traffic, and upgrading intersections with new crosswalks and traffic signals – particularly near schools.

Seventy-seven percent of serious and fatal crashes in Lancaster city occur on a collection of streets which make up just 6% of the city’s overall street grid, according to the city’s Vision Zero plan, adopted in 2020. Between 2014-2018 an average of 15 people per year were killed or suffered life-changing injuries from crashes on Lancaster city streets, according to PennDOT data.

More than half of those problem areas are located on one-way streets with multiple lanes.

The Vision Zero plan recommended studying Duke, Church and Lime streets, which are all one-way, for possible conversion to two-way traffic. Those three streets are all state routes, and any changes would require coordination with the state Department of Transportation.

The city converted Charlotte Street to two-way traffic in December 2019, three years after converting Mulberry Street to two-way traffic in November 2016.

Lancaster was one of 37 cities nationwide to receive the Safe Streets and Roads for All Implementation Grant, which was announced by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.