Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 27.
Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.
LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR
FILLING’S JUNIOR
At Tanglewood Manor
Tuesday, July 28
Boys Gold Division
Connor Strine, 74
Jonathan Glick, 76
Evan Jozwiak, 76
Derek McGlaughlin, 77
Trevor Snyder, 77
Tyson Mitchell, 78
Sawyer Marten, 79
Sean Cliff, 79
Alex Williams, 79
Simon Domencic, 80
Jeet Patel, 81
Tanner Fackler, 82
Brant Bomberger, 83
Michael Fioravante, 83
Trey Rios, 83
Jacob Geiter, 85
Reagan Flynn, 85
Ben Feeman, 86
Dante Billoni, 87
Brock Smith, 87
Tyler Swartz, 88
Brady Wiggins, 90
Luke Barbour, 92
Girls Gold Division
Kayla Maletto, 79
Hannah Barrett, 80
Tristan Groff, 88
Elle Overly, 89
Keegan Dings, 93
Jillian Fidler, 98
Taylor Hicks, 99
Phoebe Stover, 100
Greta Plechner, 105
Boys Silver Division
Ian Stefanchik, 77
Jesse Shue, 79
Nathan Williams, 81
Zachary Lessley, 82
K. Holt Albertson, 85
Jamesson Radwanski, 86
Sebastian Elias, 86
Austin Bortz, 87
Justin Kemper, 87
Isaiah Hansen, 87
Brad Hoffman, 87
Joseph McGinty, 90
Logan Barr, 91
Gavin Badger, 93
Evan Sipe, 93
Joseph Krynock, 93
Nicholas Edelman, 94
Joseph Callahan, 94
Nicholas Stramara, 94
Ryan Hilyard, 95
Lachlan Keith, 96
Easton Herr, 97
Hayden Hampshire, 98
Dylan Ackerman, 98
Aiden Doyle, 99
Caiden Frazier, 99
Ethan Rader, 100
Brody Mellinger, 100
Alexandre Truong, 102
Landon Reylek, 106
Christopher Hager, 106
Ian Kennett, 108
Kiran George, 121
Vivek Patel, WD
Jackson Custer, WD
Girls Silver Division
Claire Hill, 88
Piper Smith, 90
Mary Emma Guldi, 95
Madeleine Kemmick, 100
Lucy van Harskamp, 109
Anna Sexton, 110
Kennedy Dings, 117
Boys Bronze Division
Chase Mitstifer, 86
Braedan Stringer, 91
Christopher Everly, 109
Milo van Harskamp, WD
Boys Futures Division
Miles McGinty, 43
Chase Dizel, 50
AJ Everly, 54
Alexander Barr, 54
Austin Perovich, 58
Girls Futures Division
Vivienne Powers, 58
RECREATIONAL GOLF
BENT CREEK
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Scramble, July 28. First: Joann Brayman, Jill Kerchner, Midori Sigeti and Carole Revell, 36. Second: Mary Chairs, Kristen Schlageter, Rene Battista and Debbie Schreiber, 37.
CHAPEL HILL
TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Points, July 28. First: Jack Janowicz, Tom Lesher and Brian Ruhmel, plus-17. Second: Dwight Evans, Ken Ruth and Jim Sutton, plus-4.
TUESDAY MORNING WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 28. First, Gloria Friend, +6; second, Val Brown, +4; third (tie), Sharon Riley, Linda Slafkovski, +3.
CONESTOGA
LADIES WEEKEND — Medal Play, July 24-26. First Gross: Joyce Herr, 79. First Flight (Net): First, Danielle Berger, 70; second, Lyndsey Rote, 75; third, Chris Cunha, 76. Second Flight (Net): First, Morgan Kibler, 66; second, Gail Mowery, 75; third, Barb Landis, 78.
TUESDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — Best Ball Net, July 28. First: Lance Besser, George Kunnkel, Gary Leauby, -13. Second: Ken Beck, Carson Brooks, Cass Gieniec, -10.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play Net, July 28. First: Beth Tomlinson, 28. Second: Carolyn Benedict, 39. Third: Marjorie Mumma, 40.
EVERGREEN
EAGLE — Fernando Luciano eagled the 223-yard, par-four 15th hole July 28 using a driver and a chipper.
LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — One Best Ball of Four, July 28. First: Joan Schreiber, Cheryl Tennis, Kathleen McAllen, Monika Glenn, 28.
SHOT HIS AGE — John Gingrich, age 83, shot a round of 83 on July 28.
MANOR
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 28. Front (plus-9) and total (plus-17): Scott Burtner, Roy Hoffa, Dave Seibold. Back (plus-9, tie): Irv Fox, Tom Barch and Ron Hirneisen; Spence Henry, Ed Lilly, Don Gehman and Larry Piet.
SHOT HIS AGE — Spence Henry, age 79, shot a round of 72 on July 28.
SHOT HIS AGE — Roy Hoffa, age 84, shot a round of 79 on July 28.
OVERLOOK
OVERLOOK WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal Play – Count Putts, July 28.
Flight A: First,Bonnie Kraybill (gross), 89; second, Debbie Wenger (net), 76; third, Joan Krayer (net), 82. Lowest Putts: Bonnie Kraybill, 32.
Flight B: First, Debbie Martin (gross), 96; second, Jennifer Mundy (net), 69; third, Linda Goodhart (net), 69. Lowest Putts: Moe Kirchner, 35.
Flight C: First, Pat Hunt (gross), 104; second, Liz Hornberger (net), 70; third, Sally Wilbur (net), 72. Lowest Putts: Muriel Meier, 35.
Flight D: First, Cheryl Amey (gross), 107; second, Shirley Reindollar (net), 71; third, Carol Haas (net), 73. Lowest Putts: Shirley Reindollar, 35.
OVERLOOK WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal Play Net, July 28. Flight A: Colette Meyer, 41. Flight B: Ethel Youse, 35. Flight C: Pam Lane, 37. Flight D: Anna May Lapp, 39.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
GAMES PLAYED JULY 28
14U
Section One
Cocalico Eagles 5, Manheim Lions 1
Mountville Angels 12, Garden Spot Spartans 1
Hempfield Black 14, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 4
Section Two
Donegal Indians 14, Manheim Township Lightning 4
12U
Section Two
Garden Spot Royals 17, Solanco Black 7
Section Three
Manheim Township Chargers 14, Donegal Green 14 (tie)
10U
Section Two
Garden Spot Spartans 17, Mountville Pirates 7
Lancaster SALSA 10, Penn Manor Gold 5
GAMES PLAYED JULY 27
14U
Section Two
Elizabethtown Black 13, Manheim VFW 3
• Mason Ridilla hit a home run, while Brandon Andrews went 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs and earned the pitching win.
10U
Section Two
Donegal Black 14, Mountville Pirates 6
REC SOFTBALL
LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED
Brew Crew 16, L.H. Brubaker 5
BOWLING
222 DUTCH LANES
JUNIOR/ADULT
Harold Caldwell, 204-255-255—714
Tyler Miller, 278-226-207—711
Todd Diehl, 232-249-225—706
Rick Miller, 210-243-235—688
Chad Folker, 199-215-268—682
Brian Ross, 258-183-211—652
Tanner Schickel, 209-206-228—643
Jamie Santiago, 201-247-183—631
FUNTIMERS
Austin Barilar, 279-205-243—727
Eric Montgomery, 237-227-236—700
Maggie Gribble, 170-245-202—617