Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 27.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

FILLING’S JUNIOR

At Tanglewood Manor

Tuesday, July 28

Boys Gold Division

Connor Strine, 74

Jonathan Glick, 76

Evan Jozwiak, 76

Derek McGlaughlin, 77

Trevor Snyder, 77

Tyson Mitchell, 78

Sawyer Marten, 79

Sean Cliff, 79

Alex Williams, 79

Simon Domencic, 80

Jeet Patel, 81

Tanner Fackler, 82

Brant Bomberger, 83

Michael Fioravante, 83

Trey Rios, 83

Jacob Geiter, 85

Reagan Flynn, 85

Ben Feeman, 86

Dante Billoni, 87

Brock Smith, 87

Tyler Swartz, 88

Brady Wiggins, 90

Luke Barbour, 92

Girls Gold Division

Kayla Maletto, 79

Hannah Barrett, 80

Tristan Groff, 88

Elle Overly, 89

Keegan Dings, 93

Jillian Fidler, 98

Taylor Hicks, 99

Phoebe Stover, 100

Greta Plechner, 105

Boys Silver Division

Ian Stefanchik, 77

Jesse Shue, 79

Nathan Williams, 81

Zachary Lessley, 82

K. Holt Albertson, 85

Jamesson Radwanski, 86

Sebastian Elias, 86

Austin Bortz, 87

Justin Kemper, 87

Isaiah Hansen, 87

Brad Hoffman, 87

Joseph McGinty, 90

Logan Barr, 91

Gavin Badger, 93

Evan Sipe, 93

Joseph Krynock, 93

Nicholas Edelman, 94

Joseph Callahan, 94

Nicholas Stramara, 94

Ryan Hilyard, 95

Lachlan Keith, 96

Easton Herr, 97

Hayden Hampshire, 98

Dylan Ackerman, 98

Aiden Doyle, 99

Caiden Frazier, 99

Ethan Rader, 100

Brody Mellinger, 100

Alexandre Truong, 102

Landon Reylek, 106

Christopher Hager, 106

Ian Kennett, 108

Kiran George, 121

Vivek Patel, WD

Jackson Custer, WD

Girls Silver Division

Claire Hill, 88

Piper Smith, 90

Mary Emma Guldi, 95

Madeleine Kemmick, 100

Lucy van Harskamp, 109

Anna Sexton, 110

Kennedy Dings, 117

Boys Bronze Division

Chase Mitstifer, 86

Braedan Stringer, 91

Christopher Everly, 109

Milo van Harskamp, WD

Boys Futures Division

Miles McGinty, 43

Chase Dizel, 50

AJ Everly, 54

Alexander Barr, 54

Austin Perovich, 58

Girls Futures Division

Vivienne Powers, 58

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Scramble, July 28. First: Joann Brayman, Jill Kerchner, Midori Sigeti and Carole Revell, 36. Second: Mary Chairs, Kristen Schlageter, Rene Battista and Debbie Schreiber, 37.

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Points, July 28. First: Jack Janowicz, Tom Lesher and Brian Ruhmel, plus-17. Second: Dwight Evans, Ken Ruth and Jim Sutton, plus-4.

TUESDAY MORNING WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 28. First, Gloria Friend, +6; second, Val Brown, +4; third (tie), Sharon Riley, Linda Slafkovski, +3.

CONESTOGA

LADIES WEEKEND — Medal Play, July 24-26. First Gross: Joyce Herr, 79. First Flight (Net): First, Danielle Berger, 70; second, Lyndsey Rote, 75; third, Chris Cunha, 76. Second Flight (Net): First, Morgan Kibler, 66; second, Gail Mowery, 75; third, Barb Landis, 78. 

TUESDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — Best Ball Net, July 28. First: Lance Besser, George Kunnkel, Gary Leauby, -13. Second: Ken Beck, Carson Brooks, Cass Gieniec, -10.

TUESDAY WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play Net, July 28. First: Beth Tomlinson, 28. Second: Carolyn Benedict, 39. Third: Marjorie Mumma, 40.

EVERGREEN

EAGLE — Fernando Luciano eagled the 223-yard, par-four 15th hole July 28 using a driver and a chipper.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — One Best Ball of Four, July 28. First: Joan Schreiber, Cheryl Tennis, Kathleen McAllen, Monika Glenn, 28.

SHOT HIS AGE — John Gingrich, age 83, shot a round of 83 on July 28.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 28. Front (plus-9) and total (plus-17): Scott Burtner, Roy Hoffa, Dave Seibold. Back (plus-9, tie): Irv Fox, Tom Barch and Ron Hirneisen; Spence Henry, Ed Lilly, Don Gehman and Larry Piet.

SHOT HIS AGE — Spence Henry, age 79, shot a round of 72 on July 28.

SHOT HIS AGE — Roy Hoffa, age 84, shot a round of 79 on July 28.

OVERLOOK

OVERLOOK WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal Play – Count Putts, July 28.

Flight A: First,Bonnie Kraybill (gross), 89; second, Debbie Wenger (net), 76; third, Joan Krayer (net), 82. Lowest Putts: Bonnie Kraybill, 32. 

Flight B: First, Debbie Martin (gross), 96; second, Jennifer Mundy (net), 69; third, Linda Goodhart (net), 69. Lowest Putts: Moe Kirchner, 35. 

Flight C: First, Pat Hunt (gross), 104; second, Liz Hornberger (net), 70; third, Sally Wilbur (net), 72. Lowest Putts: Muriel Meier, 35.

Flight D: First, Cheryl Amey (gross), 107; second, Shirley Reindollar (net), 71; third, Carol Haas (net), 73. Lowest Putts: Shirley Reindollar, 35.

OVERLOOK WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal Play Net, July 28. Flight A: Colette Meyer, 41. Flight B: Ethel Youse, 35. Flight C: Pam Lane, 37. Flight D: Anna May Lapp, 39.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 28

14U

Section One

Cocalico Eagles 5, Manheim Lions 1

Mountville Angels 12, Garden Spot Spartans 1

Hempfield Black 14, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 4

Section Two

Donegal Indians 14, Manheim Township Lightning 4

12U

Section Two

Garden Spot Royals 17, Solanco Black 7

Section Three

Manheim Township Chargers 14, Donegal Green 14 (tie)

10U

Section Two

Garden Spot Spartans 17, Mountville Pirates 7

Lancaster SALSA 10, Penn Manor Gold 5

GAMES PLAYED JULY 27

14U

Section Two

Elizabethtown Black 13, Manheim VFW 3

   • Mason Ridilla hit a home run, while Brandon Andrews went 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs and earned the pitching win.

10U

Section Two

Donegal Black 14, Mountville Pirates 6

REC SOFTBALL

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Brew Crew 16, L.H. Brubaker 5

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

JUNIOR/ADULT

Harold Caldwell, 204-255-255—714

Tyler Miller, 278-226-207—711

Todd Diehl, 232-249-225—706

Rick Miller, 210-243-235—688

Chad Folker, 199-215-268—682

Brian Ross, 258-183-211—652

Tanner Schickel, 209-206-228—643

Jamie Santiago, 201-247-183—631

FUNTIMERS

Austin Barilar, 279-205-243—727

Eric Montgomery, 237-227-236—700

Maggie Gribble, 170-245-202—617