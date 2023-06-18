Ten LNP | LancasterOnline staffers and one former staffer are the recipients of a 2023 Keystone Media Award from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association for their coverage of issues with community and statewide impact in 2022.
The Keystone Media Awards “reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession, by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities. Further, the Keystone Media Awards stimulate journalists to improve their craft and ultimately improve their community,” according to the association’s website.
Here's a look at the award-winning journalism from LNP | LancasterOnline and The Caucus:
- Carter Walker won first place in enterprise reporting for his work uncovering a militia meeting in Quarryville. Walker is now a reporter with Votebeat.
- Suzanne Cassidy won first place in editorial writing for editorials on the Elizabethtown school board and the Manheim Township commissioners.
- John Walk won first place in sports feature writing for "Food Is What I Chose To Control."
- Chris Knight won first place in sports action photos for "Nittany tumble."
- Elizabeth Patton won first place in feature page design for "Bright Ideas;" "Delight with Light;" "Lily Legacy;" "Garden Christmas;" and "Hole Home Inspections."
- Tyler Huber won first place in the news videos category for "Doug Mastriano's security team." Huber also won second place in the same category for "Construction Wars" and an honorable mention for his sports video work on "L‐L Football Roundtable."
- Jenelle Janci won honorable mention for writing about music in her "Unscripted" columns.
- Abby Rhoad, Diana Abreu and Elizabeth Tropp won honorable mention in news page design for "Insurrection anniversary;" "Ukraine war;" "Mother's Day;" "Booming job market;" "Fight for equality;" "Cold cases;" and "Uncovering Lancaster."
- Chris Emlet won honorable mention in feature page design for "Ready, Set, Launch," "World of Food," and "Cats."