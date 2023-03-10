The Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees is directing the Lititz Springs Park board to deny Lititz Chooses Love “full use” of the park for a Pride festival this summer, citing “political activism,” “vulgarity and dress issues of presenters” at last year’s event, as well as safety concerns.

The trustees, in a statement released late Friday afternoon, said Lititz Chooses Love had only tentative approval from the park board. The trustees also said they have ultimate oversight of the park — a statement at odds with what Kellye Martin, the park’s events coordinator, has previously said.

Read the full statement here:

On Monday, Martin said an agreement between the Moravian congregation and the park gives the park board authority to run the park. When she was directed to tell Lititz Chooses Love that it could not rent the park, that was the first time the church had overturned a park board decision.

On Friday, Martin said she disagrees with the trustees’ position and would have to meet with the park board. She said she was “shocked and very confused as to this excuse given about 90 days prior”— a reference to a part of the trustees’ statement saying Lititz Chooses Love has yet to provide a required event proposal, which must be submitted at least 90 days prior to the event, which in this case would be March 19.

Martin said the trustees voted to direct the park board to deny permission for the event on Feb. 13 — well before the timeframe Lititz Chooses Loves had to furnish its proposal.

Lititz Chooses Love submitted their proposal for the event in January, according to Tom Roe, one of the board members of Lititz Chooses Love.

Martin also disputed that there were political activities.

“They’re going to have to name something specific to hold any weight,” Martin said, adding that had she seen anything, she would have stopped it. The park’s bylaws prohibit political rallies, demonstrations and speeches.

It also isn’t a political organization, according to Roe. He explained speakers can be a part of a political campaign as long as they don’t say anything political. He also noted that Lititz Chooses Love reviews all speeches before the event.

Roe said the trustees’ statement mentions only one specific speaker and it was at the event in 2021, three months after the founding of Lititz Chooses Love, when the organization wasn’t a registered charity. He also noted the statement didn’t cite any specific political speakers at the 2022 event.

“We feel that our very existence to them is political. That's why anything that we do will seem political to them,” Roe said in an interview on Friday. “We feel based on their response that because we're an LGBTQ+ organization, that any activities we do, they will see as political.”

The 2022 festival, which drew nearly 1,000 people, was briefly interrupted by about a dozen protesters who distributed literature mocking Pride celebrants as “profan(ing) marriage through divorce, homosexuality and adultery.” The group, whose members hoisted signs declaring “Christ Hates Pride,” refused to leave the private park until police arrived.

Lititz Chooses Love had “numerous” plans to improve the event security this year, according to Roe, including using the same security the park uses for their Fourth of July event.

“However, we were never given the chance to explain ourselves on this point or any of the points they brought up in their statement,” Roe said.

The trustees’ statement said last year’s Pride festival included an “adult-content drag queen performance” at an event “billed as a family event appropriate for all ages.”

“Multiple community sources, congregants and (church boards of elders and trustees) members who attended the 2022 Lititz Chooses Love program reported witnessing inappropriate behaviors and language, vulgarity and dress issues of presenters,” the statement said.

Noting that last year’s festival “triggered a repulsive and potentially dangerous protest requiring police intervention,” the statement said Lititz police are on record stating they won’t have resources to provide security this year.

Roe said the drag performer was “tasteful,” not “provocative.” He said they were in a dress, dancing on stage to popular music.

“Personally, we feel that perhaps they have more of an issue with the fact that there was a drag performer at all rather than that the drag performer’s dress was provocative,” Roe said.

Board of trustees President Steve Black said he understands some people may not agree with the trustees’ decision “and for that I ask for their prayers and understanding. Lititz Moravian Congregation has always been and will remain a faith community welcoming believers from all walks of life.” Black said Lititz Chooses Love members “are welcome and encouraged to rent a pavilion in Lititz Springs Park for a private gathering.”

The Lititz Moravian Congregation never reached out to Lititz Chooses Love to address their concerns, according to Roe.

“They feel like they're supporting the LGBTQ+ community in their closing couple sentences. But in reality … they would have reached out to us to commit to help us make the changes we need to get into the park,” Roe said.

Lititz Chooses Love is scrambling to find another location for Pride, Roe said.

“We're trying to reach out to the community and build bridges and open a dialogue and really try and put love back in the Lititz community,” Roe said. “For not only LGBTQ+ people but Lititz itself.”