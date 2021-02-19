This is in response to the Feb. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Dangers of 1-party rule.” To start, biased media are not new, nor are they exclusive to the left. The evidence: Fox News, Breitbart, the late Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, etc.
Making promises to people of either side and delivering are two different things. For example, “Mexico will pay for our big beautiful wall” or “trade wars are easy to win.”
The letter writer criticizes making people “dependent on government” — really? Is that like giving farmers billions of tax dollars because Donald Trump’s administration ruined agricultural trade with China?
The letter writer decries the manipulation of elections. Like Trump’s claim, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if this election is rigged”? Or the claim with no credible evidence that millions voted illegally or voting machines were tampered with, but only for the presidential race, not the down-ballot races?
I notice LNP | LancasterOnline published this letter, so I see no evidence of silencing dissenting voices. Social media companies are not public and can regulate as they see fit. Just like any company in America.
I won’t even comment on the letter writer’s ridiculous notion that the Second Amendment could be overturned by one-party rule in Washington, D.C.
Keep in mind that Lancaster County is run by a single party and has been for my lifetime.
This letter was all about claiming that Republicans are always right and Democrats are always wrong. Reality would say otherwise. Right and left extremists are just that — extreme.
Pat McGeehan
Manheim