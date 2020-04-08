Pennsylvania's Department of Health shares detailed information about infectious diseases with six counties and four municipalities in the state. Lancaster County is not one of the counties.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday, April 6, on legislators' efforts to allow counties and municipalities to obtain more data.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has cited a 1955 law as the reason it cannot release detailed information other than to an agency with a health department, such as Allegheny County.

Sen. Kim Ward (R-Allegheny), is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for legislation that would require the Pennsylvania Department of Health to notify county commissioners or their designated county emergency management coordinator of the municipality in which there is any confirmed communicable disease cases, such as COVID-19.

"Any lack of more specific location of COVID-19 cases creates a huge obstacle to our county emergency management agencies who are coordinating aspects of the local response to this pandemic," Ward's memo said. "Knowing only the county of COVID-19 cases falls far short in helping plan for and divert vital and sparse medical resources to where they may be needed most within a county."