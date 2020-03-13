The 2020 tax filing season is in full swing. If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, don’t avoid it. The deadline to file and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15; however, it might be extended beyond that date to provide relief from the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

But what if you owe taxes and can’t pay them?

If you owe taxes this year but cannot pay the full amount you owe, there’s no need to panic.

“You should still file your return by the deadline to avoid penalties,” says Joseph Galante, professor of accounting and taxation at Millersville University.

“If you don’t file, there will be financial consequences,” Galante says. “The IRS imposes a failure-to-file penalty of 5% on the amount of tax owed and up to 25% to the total tax bill for every month that the tax return is late.”

Galante advises taxpayers who miss the deadline to file as soon as possible to minimize the charges as the penalty starts accruing the day after the tax deadline.

If you owe taxes but don’t pay them, the IRS can also charge you a failure-to-pay penalty of 0.5% of your unpaid taxes for each month you don’t pay, up to 25%. Interest still accrues on the unpaid taxes over and above the penalty for failing to pay on time, Galante says.

Some people opt to pay their taxes with a credit card. The IRS, however, doesn't accept credit card payments directly. It has licensed several payment processors to accept card payments on its behalf. While a credit card can be a convenient way to pay the bill, make sure you understand all the ways it will cost you.

“Sure, you’ll have the IRS off your back but now you are paying upwards of 18% interest on the card,” Galante says.

Others leverage retirement savings for tax payments by borrowing from their funds or withdrawing them entirely.

‘Sometimes you need to sacrifice but I don’t advise using your retirement funds,” Galante says. “Look at your financial situation and talk to your tax counselor about your particular case.”

Borrowing is definitely the preferred option, as it doesn’t trigger the early-withdrawal tax penalty for people who are younger than 59½. However, you will have to repay it with interest within five years. In addition, there’s a limit to how much you can borrow.

The IRS has many useful resources available online. You can get free help preparing and filing your taxes through IRS Free File online or free tax help from trained volunteers at community sites around the country.

In addition, the IRS offers help with tax issues and answers to questions 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.

You should contact the IRS to discuss your best payment options. The agency may be able to provide a short-term extension to pay, an installment agreement or an offer in compromise.

It could also temporarily delay collection by noting your account as currently not collectible until you are able to pay. In some cases, the agency may be able to waive penalties. However, the agency is unable to waive interest charges, which accrue on unpaid tax bills.

Weigh your options

Set up an installment agreement with the IRS. You can apply for the ability to pay off your tax obligation in up to 72 monthly payments. You can do it online if you’ve already filed your tax return or by completing one of two forms, Form 9465 or Form 433-F depending on how much you owe. Keep in mind there’s a fee for setting up a payment plan and the amount varies based on your payment method.

Submit an 'Offer in Compromise'. If paying your full tax bill would cause undue financial hardship, this negotiation instrument will allow you to repay less than you actually owe. However, you will have to pay a $186 application fee and make a sizable upfront payment, unless you meet the IRS's Low Income Certification guidelines.

Ask to Temporarily Delay Collection. If paying your taxes would prevent you from affording daily necessities such as food and housing, you can ask the IRS to wait until your financial situation improves. However, it is not recommended. A temporary collection delay allows the IRS to file a tax lien, which can significantly damage your credit score.

For more details, visit the IRS payment options page.