There are just a few days left to register to vote before the November election.
In order to cast a ballot for your preferred candidates in the next general election, Pennsylvania residents must register by Monday, Oct. 7.
“Even though the deadline is Monday, you are not doing yourself any favors by waiting until the last minute,” says Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.
Residents who are currently registered to vote but have moved or changed their name will have to re-register to vote with the new name or address, according to Wenger.
If you have recently moved to Pennsylvania from another state, you must submit a new registration rather than a change of address.
“You don’t want to show up at a polling place to find out you can’t vote there,” he says. “And if you register online at the last minute, you might end up with an incomplete application if there is any technical glitch in the process.”
The registration is not complete until it has been processed and accepted by the voter registration office.
“When we receive the registration, we mail the voter a new voter registration card. If they don’t get one, they can call us to make sure they are registered,” Wenger says.
To register you must:
- Be a United States citizen at least 30 days before the next election
- Be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the next election
- Be at least 18 years of age on the day of the next election
How to Register
In Person. Any individual can register in person at the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, Lancaster. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mail. Complete the registration and send it by mail to the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, Lancaster, PA 17603-3562. The registration must be postmarked by Oct. 7.
Online. An individual may register online at the Pennsylvania Department of State online voter registration website at votespa.com.
Who Is Eligible To Vote By Absentee Ballot
Absentee Ballot Voting is a process that allows qualified voters to cast their vote by means of a paper ballot prior to Election Day if they will not be present in their municipality between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Election Day or are unable to attend their polling place in person because of illness or physical disability.
To vote by absentee ballot, a voter must complete an Absentee Ballot Application and send it to the Lancaster County Board of Elections, 150 N. Queen St, Suite 117, Lancaster, PA 17603-3562. The County Board of Elections must receive the application no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before Election Day. Postmarks do not apply.
If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.
Submitting an application containing false information may subject an applicant, upon conviction, to a term of imprisonment not exceeding seven years, or a fine not exceeding $15,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.