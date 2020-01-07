The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types to help replenish the blood supply after the holiday season.
The agency provides about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components, but can’t always meet demand because only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. Typically, during the holiday season the organization receives fewer donations than needed.
“We currently have less than a three-day supply of type O blood, which is the most universal type. That is why it’s so important for people to donate now," says donor recruitment manager Tiffany Brown.
This is critical because approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood.
About 45% of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood. The percentage is higher among Hispanics (57%) and African Americans (51%).
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors can use the blood donor app, visit the redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
The Red Cross has teamed up with the National Football League in an effort to encourage people to donate blood. Individuals who give blood or platelets between Jan. 1-19, will be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. One winner will get two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate and tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Airfare, hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card are included in the package.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lancaster area include:
Lancaster
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YWCA of Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St.
Jan. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St.
Jan. 29: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ecore International, 715 Fountain Ave.
Jan. 30: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 N. Pointe Blvd.
Landisville
Jan. 25: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hempfield Fire Department, 19 W. Main St.