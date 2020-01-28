A new strain of the coronavirus that has infected thousands and killed more than 100 people in China has also spread to the U.S. It is contagious and causes mild respiratory illness but it can be more severe.
There are at least five confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S., a number the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts will continue to rise.
The coronavirus belongs to a large family of viruses that mostly sicken animals ranging from livestock to household pets and wildlife such as bats.
The new strain appears to have originated in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which sells fish, as well as other animal meats. But it "jumped the species barrier" to infect people on a large scale, the CDC said.
The CDC has emphasized that the risk to Americans is low. The majority of the cases are so far contained to China but authorities have put in measures to try to stop the spread.
The CDC recommend that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. State Department plans to expand screening for the virus to 20 airports from the current five.
Coronaviruses are most commonly spread through:
- the air by coughing and sneezing
- close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands
These viruses can cause illnesses as minor as a cold, or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization.
There is currently no vaccine available to prevent the new strain of the coronavirus and no specific treatment.
It is recommended that anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus monitor themselves for 14 days after close contact with an infected person. Symptoms include a fever, headache, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing and a general feeling of being unwell, according to the CDC.
What can people, especially travelers, do to protect themselves and others? Here is how to reduce the risk of infection.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
The CDC recommends that patients with the coronavirus wear a face mask to protect others around them. If the patient cannot wear a face mask, others in the same room should wear one.
Caregivers or people living in the same house as someone who is sick should also wear disposable face masks, along with gloves and disposable gowns, when coming into contact with the patient's bodily fluids.