The cost of citizenship: Local immigrants, advocates worry about looming hike in immigration, asylum fees

For refugees and immigrants entering the United States, the struggle doesn’t end once they arrive on American soil.

Learning English, getting a job, finding a place to live and assimilating to a new culture are among the many challenges they face as they settle into life in America.

But preparing for the test they must pass to become U.S. citizens and the cost associated with the process can be stressful if not prohibitive for many families.

Dominican immigrant Lisbeth Marte Pichardo knows this first hand.

“We were lucky that my grandfather was already a U.S. citizen and petitioned my parents, my two sisters and I,” Marte Pichardo, of East Hempfield Township, said. “My family made sure to provide all the documentation, background checks and paid for the application to register permanent residence and biometric services fee.”

Marte Pichardo is referring to the standard $985 fee for the permanent residence card, also known as a green card, and $85 for biometric services, which include physical characteristics such as fingerprints, photographs and signature.

The 27-year-old became a permanent resident in 2014 and in 2019 became eligible to apply for citizenship, which meant she would have to incur yet another big expense.

"When I came here I knew I had to sacrifice and start from the bottom up." - Marte Pichardo

The fee for an N-400 application for naturalization to obtain U.S. citizenship for those who already have permanent resident status is $640 plus $85 for biometrics.

“I sent the paperwork and $725 right away. It was a lot, but when I came here I knew I had to sacrifice and start from the bottom up,” she said. “The worse part of it is that you save the money and prepare for everything, but if you don’t pass the test, you don’t get your money back and have to start all over again.”

Marte Pichardo’s in-person interview took place in July at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Philadelphia.

“I passed the test and was asked to stay for a naturalization ceremony right then and there,” she said. “I brought home my certificate of citizenship that day.”

Marte Pichardo was fortunate. In August, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a component of the Department of Homeland Security, announced it is increasing immigration fees, including adding a first-ever fee for asylum applicants and an increase for naturalization services beginning Oct. 2.

With the change, the N-400 application fee will soar 83% to $1,170 for paper filing (or 81% to $1,160 if filed online); however, the biometric services fee will decrease from $85 to $30, or a 65% drop. The cost is nonrefundable, regardless of whether the application is approved or rejected.

By comparison, the new cost to naturalize will hit a level that totals about a month’s worth of gross income for an immigrant making the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. That works out to $1,276 per month based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ estimate that the average American works 44 hours per week.

“The process is a big financial commitment and it’s going to be very difficult for people, like my husband, who are waiting to meet the residence requirement,” Marte Pichardo said. “They will need help with the fees because, let’s face it, even $640 is a lot of money for people with limited income, and in some cases you also have to pay the person who helps you fill out the application. Now he will have to pay a higher fee.”

Higher fees, no waivers

“Nearly every application has an increase in fee, but there are several hikes that are more severe than others,” said Janet Tisinger, immigration legal services coordinator with the Lancaster office of Church World Service.

In addition, most of the fee waivers that allowed lower income immigrants to apply for naturalization at no cost are being eliminated as of the Oct. 2.

The waivers, Tisinger said, serve to give those who are unable to pay the same opportunity as others in accessing the legal system, and in the case of naturalization, the right to vote.

“In the current grant period for this program, we have submitted 311 applications for citizenship. Of those, 67% qualified for a waived or reduced fee,” Tisinger said. “With the elimination of fee waivers and reduced fee options, that’s 208 local individuals who may not be able to apply as a direct result.”

“Only some protected immigrants, like victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, will still be eligible for a waiver,” Yvonne Cabrol, a citizenship services specialist at Church World Service in Lancaster, said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services adjusted the rates by a weighted average increase of 20% to recover its operating costs and avoid a funding shortfall estimated at $1 billion annually.

In addition, under the new rule, asylum seekers will have to pay a $50 fee to apply, making the U.S. one of four countries to charge a fee for humanitarian protection. The other countries are Australia, Fiji and Iran.

“(The agency) is required to examine incoming and outgoing expenditures and make adjustments based on that analysis,” Joseph Edlow, its deputy director for policy, said in a statement issued on its website. “These overdue adjustments in fees are necessary to efficiently and fairly administer our nation’s lawful immigration system, secure the homeland and protect Americans.”

However, immigration experts say there’s more to the story than just operation costs.

“These increases will prevent poorer immigrants, and correspondingly people of color, and the most vulnerable individuals and families seeking protection in the U.S. from obtaining legal status and citizenship for which they are eligible but merely for lack of money will not be able to obtain,” Tisinger said.

Following are four stories of immigrants and refugees who have applied to become U.S. citizens.

Mustafa Nuur

Mustafa Nuur said the fee increases affect him and his family.

Nuur fled Somalia with his mother and seven siblings after his father was murdered in 2003. They spent 10 years in a Kenyan refugee camp before coming to Lancaster city in 2014.

“As a family we have applied for citizenship … and the cost comes out of our pocket,” the 28-year-old former Somalian refugee said. “But it also affects former refugees who have qualified this year to become citizens. Increasing the fee is also one way to limit some people from registering to vote.”

Seven members of the Nuur family submitted the application for naturalization with the required fees.

“Three of them were eligible for the fee waiver due to their income, four did not qualify for the waiver and had to pay the full price of $725,” Cabrol said.

All are awaiting an in-person interview, which is the final step to become U.S. citizens. Two other members of the family are under the age of 18 and will automatically become citizens when their parent does.

Ada Lora Lopez

“It basically affects those of us who keep this country stable,” Ada Lora Lopez said of the upcoming fee increases.

Lora Lopez, 28, arrived in the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 2015 under the family preference classification, which allows certain individuals related to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents (also known as green card holders) to live permanently in America. She lives in Lebanon County.

“We were lucky that my uncle was already living here and filed a petition for my parents, my sister and I to become residents,” said Lora Lopez, who this year met the required five years as a permanent resident allowing her to apply for citizenship in May.

In 2016, Lora Lopez began the process of applying for immigrant visas for her husband, Kelmy Suero Castro, 31, and three children, Gabriel, 11, Eleasar, 9, and Kelmy, 7, who were still in the Dominican Republic. She filed a petition on their behalf with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, paying fees totaling $1,950 for their application, health tests and vaccinations. They had to undergo a biometric screening and an interview at the U.S. consulate in Santo Domingo to be able to leave their country.

The family was reunited two years later after incurring $1,225 in additional fees in the U.S., which included a government-required affidavit indicating they are able to support themselves and would not become a public charge, which is an immigrant who has received one or more public benefits for more than 12 months within any 36-month period.

“Ada qualified for a fee waiver because her household income was below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines at the time she filed,” Cabrol said. “That’s changing in October. Had she applied a few months later, there would ... be no fee waiver or reduced fee.”

Dayerlin Medina

“This process is so much more difficult now,” said clerical worker Dayerlin Medina, 26, of Lancaster city. She came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 2014.

“I’m lucky I was able to send my application with the required fee before the changes go into effect. I have two jobs and still I had to save for almost a year,” Medina, who applied for citizenship in 2019, said. “I think the fees are excessive, especially now that we are living in such a precarious situation with millions of people without jobs. An 83% increase in cost will make citizenship impossible for many families.”

Pedro Castro and Adriana Rios

Meanwhile, Pedro Castro said citizenship is a privilege he is willing to pay for on his own no matter the cost.

“Becoming a citizen in this country is the most beautiful thing there is. The process might be difficult, but the sacrifice is worth it,” Castro, 40, said.

A native of Cuba, Castro traveled to Venezuela in 2012 as part of a medical mission group. He decided to stay in Venezuela, where he met his future wife, Adriana Rios, and work independently.

When the political crisis in the country began to escalate, they decided to leave and start a new life in the U.S. in 2015.

"Becoming a citizen in this country is the most beautiful thing there is. The process might be difficult, but the sacrifice is worth it." - Pedro Castro

The couple lives in Cumberland County with their two children, Matheo, 7, and Sebastian, 3.

“Pedro and Adriana were paroled in, which is a temporary status,” Cabrol said. According to the American Immigration Council, parole facilitates certain individuals’ entry into and permission to temporarily remain in the U.S. as determined by an immigration officer.

For Cuban natives, the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 allows those who meet eligibility requirements to apply to become lawful permanent residents after a year from being admitted or paroled into the U.S.

That’s exactly what Castro did and as a non-Cuban spouse of a qualifying Cuban applicant, Rios, 40, was entitled to the same rollback provisions. Their income allowed them to qualify for a fee exemption when they filed their application to register for permanent residence in 2016.

“We recently sent the citizenship application and paid the corresponding fee of $1,450 for my wife and me,” Castro said. “But I have no complaints about it. When I got here, the government supported me when I couldn’t provide for my family and myself. If I don’t do my part now, if I don’t work and pay my dues, I’ll never have a good life.”