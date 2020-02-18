When Spanish-speaking clients arrive at Kelly Donohue's office, she receives them with her characteristic big, bright smile.
It is said that a smile is a universal language that connects people of different cultures and civilizations, but Donohue also has the ability to communicate with her clients in Spanish.
Donohue, 31, is a licensed bilingual personal insurance agent who a few years ago transitioned to commercial service at Hinkle Insurance Agency.
“I do most of the behind-the-scenes service work for commercial accounts, such as quoting, assembling renewals and servicing policies. But I continue to welcome a larger group of Spanish-speaking clients for both personal and commercial lines insurance,” Donohue says.
Although her interest in languages began at an early age, it was during her high school years at Linden Hall School for Girls in Lititz that she developed the confidence to study other languages and cultures.
“When Kelly enrolled at Linden Hall, she was timid, frightened and would not speak to anyone. I even had my doubts that she would get through that year of Spanish but after getting used to the school, Kelly came out of her shell and became very involved,” says Claudia Prosack, Spanish teacher and world language department chair at Linden Hall. “What took me by surprise was Kelly’s innate ability to understand and speak Spanish. Once she started, she has never stopped.”
Teachers, Donohue says, do make a difference and have a great impact on the lives of their students.
“Ms. Prosack had an incredible passion and desire to teach Spanish. She loved Spanish and basically gave me a love for it and the culture,” Donohue says.
Prosack agrees. “Teaching is the easy part of our job. Being patient with students and understanding their needs and learning styles is what I think counts the most,” she says.
What does Donohue love most about being bilingual?
“Being able to connect with different people, to understand where they come from … being able to discover and appreciate their cultural values and unique histories and traditions is just fascinating,” she says. “In my profession, it’s great to be able to provide services, advice and meet the needs of my clients in their language.”
Her early studies led her to Salamanca, in western Spain, where she attended classes at a language institute. “I loved being able to use my language skills to go around, discover new things and understand what was happening.”
Donohue also volunteered as an English teacher and caregiver in San Carlos, in the province of Alajuela in Costa Rica.
“This was one of those experiences I will never forget,” Donohue says. “I worked with underprivileged children. They were among the area’s poorest but they were some of the most grateful and caring children I have ever met. They just touched my heart.”
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from Kutztown University.
Residence: Lancaster Township.
Growing up I wanted to be: A teacher. I would even line up my siblings and pretend that we were in a classroom. Of course, I was always the teacher.
Favorite movie: I don’t think I could pick one favorite movie. My favorites are “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Shining” and “Coco.”
My culinary specialty: I prefer to bake, especially cookies. I’ve perfected the chocolate chip cookie.
When I want to relax: I watch movies, drink a glass of wine and take my Siberian husky, Dakota, for a walk.
Someone I admire: My mother, Debra Mosch. She is a nurse in the pediatric cancer unit at Hershey Medical Center.
Best book I ever read: “A Child Called ‘It’ ” by Dave Pelzer. It’s an incredible story of survival.
If I could describe myself in one word, it would be: Honest.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Best advice anyone ever gave me: Always do your best, give it your best shot. If you mess up, there’s always tomorrow.
People are usually surprised to know that: I speak Spanish.
This makes me want to dance especially when no one is around: Music by Marc Anthony or Prince Royce.
I will have met true success when: I can truly say I gave everything in life my absolute best.
My bucket list: I want to travel more; there are lots of places I want to see. Also, I want to start a family one day.
If someone wrote a book on my life, I would like the title to be: “Quest for Adventure.”