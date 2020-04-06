Sight & Sound Theatres announced Monday that it will present a movie of its most recent musical stage production, “Jesus,” this weekend for free over the internet and cable networks.

The Easter weekend presentation originally had been planned for movie theaters nationwide, as Sight & Sound has done with movies shot of three earlier stage productions: “Jonah” in 2017, “Moses” in 2018 and “Noah” in 2019.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has closed movie theaters. So Sight & Sound instead will make the movie available on the Trinity Broadcasting Network website for free Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It can be found by using the TBN app or by visiting https://watch.tbn.org/sight-sound-theatres-presents-jesus.

In addition, it will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday on Comcast Xfinity (Channel 290) and Blue Ridge Cable (Channel 77).

“With people not being able to gather together to celebrate Easter, our hope is that by making this show available, we might all feel a sense of community and connection as we watch the greatest rescue story of all time come to life in this unique way,” said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck in a prepared statement.

Sight & Sound said more than 1 million tickets were sold to see “Jesus” in its Strasburg theater during its two-year run. Sight & Sound announced plans in 2016 to show movies of its stage shows to broaden its audience.