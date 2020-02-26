Lin Dubbs, of Manor Township, will celebrate her 72nd birthday on Saturday.
But she will also be celebrating her 18th.
Dubbs is one of about 200,000 people in the U.S. who have defied the 1-in-1,461 odds to have their birthdays fall on the rarest day in the calendar: February 29. They’re known as “leapers” or “leaplings.”
Why is there an extra day at the end of February every four years? It’s a corrective measure. The additional day accounts for the Earth’s spinning around the sun for five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds longer than the standard 365 days, so an extra day is added every four years to make up for it.
Leaplings have two sets of ages – annual and quadrennial.
Generally, there are two schools of thought among leaplings. There are “Februarians” who always celebrate on the last day of that month. And there are others who celebrate March 1 because they were not born Feb. 28, they say.
“My mother insisted I wasn’t born on the 28th, and that was just how it was explained to me,” Dubbs says. “Then I had my daughter on March 1, so now we celebrate together.”
Some celebrate the moment the clock strikes 12 between the two days. Some celebrate both days, like Ross Wolman of Lancaster. “We make it a two-day event,” he said.
There also are leaplings who will say a leap day is mostly inconsequential.
“Being born on a leap year is not a big deal. I’ve always celebrated my birthday on the last day of February because I wasn’t born in March,” says Dede Homsher, of Conestoga. This year, Homsher is celebrating her 15th leap birthday.
“But I think my kids are more interested in celebrating this one, mostly because I’ll be 60,” she says.
Thinking about life in four-year terms is not uncommon, Homsher said.
“We have the summer Olympics and presidential election on leap years so we are used to the once-every-four-years thing,” Homsher said.
Here is how some Lancaster County leaplings will celebrate their birthday, from youngest to oldest:
Logan Donaldson, 8 annual, 2 quadrennial
Lampeter Township
Logan’s family always celebrates his birthday on Feb. 28.
“So that it happens the same month, however most of the time we just do both days to make it more special. And we always put his leap age on the cake to embarrass him,” his mother, Elizabeth Donaldson, said.
“Every four years we throw him a large party in celebration. In fact, his best friend also is a leap year baby, so his mother and I combined birthday treats one year they were in class together and made a fun day of it.
“We just always remind him how special he is because not many people in the world were born as leap year babies.”
Isaiah Lynch, 16 annual, 4 quadrennial
Lancaster city
“Being a leap day baby was a little frustrating when I was younger, because other kids would always say, ‘Oh, you don’t have a birthday this year,’ ” Lynch said. “But now, I think is kind of nice and unique because it only happens every four years and not that many people were born on that day. What really matters to me is that my family always gets together to celebrate.”
Drew Hipple, 24 annual, 6 quadrennial
Lancaster city (Penn State University student)
“I am turning 6-years-old (at 24) this February. I think being a leap year baby is unique. It always is a good way to break the ice with people … it has saved me countless times during the ‘first day introductions’ through college,” Hipple said.
“I never really thought about my birthday not being on the calendar. Truly, it not being recognized every year pushed me to be unique in my own way. Everyone else has their day every year and mine only comes every 4 years, so I had to find other ways to stand out.
“Personally, I am not a big birthday person; however, I would say the best was my 16th birthday. I got the day off from school and obtained my permit. That was the best gift I could have gotten. I have loved cars since I was a kid, so it was special being able to experience something I love.
“I usually celebrate on whichever day is closer to the weekend. This makes it easier for me to get together with friends and family. This leap year I will be celebrating it with my wife Karina for the first time. It will be the first time that she will be able to celebrate with me on my true birthday.”
Sabrina Farber, 32 annual, 8 quadrennial
Middletown
“I usually celebrate on the 28th, as growing up, my parents thought it would be too confusing for a child to celebrate a birthday in two separate months so we always just kept my birthday celebration in February,” Farber said.
“Growing up, I never really thought about not having a real birthday on the calendar. I thought of how fun it was to have a real birthday when there was a leap year.
“When I did have a real birthday, it just made it more special. This year I will be turning eight in leap years and my husband is taking me to a restaurant owned by my favorite chef, Gordon Ramsey, in Baltimore. Then I will be having a small celebration with our two sons and my parents with a cake that my husband had custom made with my leap age on it, as that is a tradition.”
Ross Wolman, 40 annual, 10 quadrennial
From Lancaster via Phoenix, Arizona
“One thing I love about being a leap year baby is that we make a big deal of it every four years. I’m turning 10/40 this year. There is also a big Facebook group for leapers and it's fascinating to have conversations with people born on the exact same day as me,” Wolman said.
“I celebrate on both, Feb. 28 and March 1. After all, (Feb.) 28 + (March) 1 is 29.
I grew up in Lancaster and went to McCaskey High School (class of ’98). It was funny trying to explain to younger kids that my birthday wasn’t on the calendar. But it was a bit sad on the off year.
“Now I live in Phoenix. One of the most memorable celebrations was in 2004. A friend asked me to help celebrate a woman's adult Bat Mitzvah. He said, "It's a bit strange. She is turning 13 in leap years." He didn't know that it was also my birthday. It was a sincere honor to sing at her service. We are still friends to this day.
“This year, my wife, our kids and I will be going skiing for the first time.”
Lin Dubbs, 72 annual, 18 quadrennial
Manor Township
“I can’t say it was frustrating growing up. It was kind of fun. Now, however, Facebook doesn’t even recognize my birthday. And I’ve been kicked out of some medical portals the moment I put in my date of birth. I just give up,” Dubbs said.
“My daughter and I have always celebrated together because she was born March 1. One memorable occasion was when I turned seven in leap years. My husband planned a birthday party, we celebrated my birthday, and my daughter’s because she was turning seven too. She benefited from all my gifts because they were for a 7-year-old.
“This year I’m celebrating with my whole family, because my grandson also has a birthday in March.”