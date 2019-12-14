Editor's note: This story was originally published August, 2019.
Finding an on-street parking space in any city can be difficult at times for both residents and visitors, especially in areas crowded with shoppers and tourists.
In Lancaster, the Lancaster Parking Authority manages eight parking garages and lots throughout the city where drivers can park their vehicle. There are also 1,052 metered parking spaces with a 2-hour limit.
For some city residents, finding parking near their homes when they need it is a challenge, but not without a solution.
“Residents who live on a block that is participating in the residential permit parking program have the option of getting a parking permit,” says Carol Gifford, communications manager at the Lancaster Parking Authority.
To find out if your block is on the program, check the LPA website at www.lancasterparkingauthority.com.
“People can also look for street signs that indicate if a block is participating and when it is in effect,” says Gifford.
Permits can be purchased at the Lancaster Parking Authority, 30 W. Orange St., Lancaster, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. 5 p.m.
“The price of the residential parking permits changes based on what kind of permit parking you need and what time of the year you purchase it,” says Gifford.
From January through June, the price is $20 for either a daytime or nighttime parking permit. For both daytime and nighttime parking, the cost is $30.
From July through December, the price is $10 for either daytime or nighttime, or $15 for both.
Permits can be purchased for the entire year at once.
You will be asked to provide:
- Driver’s license
- Current registration
- Car insurance card
In addition, your vehicle must have a valid Pennsylvania license plate and a current state inspection.
Print and complete the application form, which you can find on the LPA website, and submit it to their office with a copy of the documents mentioned above.
If you choose to purchase your permit online, you will be charged a service fee of 4% of the amount paid.
What you should know
You will not be issued an actual parking sticker. Your vehicle will be registered by the recording of the license plate only.
You will need to know the district in which you live, based on the street and the block, to complete your application. A “List of Districts” is available on the LPA website.
“There are limits on the number of Residential Parking Permits you can get,” says Gifford.
- No more than two residential parking permits can be issued for each single-family dwelling, fraternity, sorority or rooming/boarding house.
- No more than one residential parking permit can be issued per unit or apartment within a multi-family building.
- A maximum of five permits can be issued per multi-family building.
Residential parking permits must be renewed annually and cannot be transferred from one individual to another, but may be transferred from one vehicle to another vehicle owned by the same individual.
“Residents who don’t qualify for a residential parking permit can apply for a temporary permit,” says Gifford.
A temporary permit could be issued until the Lancaster City Traffic Commission, which regulates the flow of traffic and parking of vehicles, reviews a resident’s request for a parking permit.
If friends and family are paying you a visit, parking permits are available for a limited time to guests of residents who live in a permitted parking area. “You can purchase visitor parking permits for $2 per day for up to 15 days,” says Gifford.