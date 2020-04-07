Red Rose Transit Authority reported today that a RRTA operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked for the Lancaster bus service Friday, March 27, the transit authority said in an online statement.

The employee is currently self-isolating at home "in accordance with the guidelines established by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control," the statement said.

The RRTA employee drove several trips on the Route 16/Millersville bus route on March 27, the transit authority said.

"RRTA advises any customer who has concerns about potential exposure follow the CDC guidelines and self-monitor for symptoms," the statement said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Employees who were in close contact with the operator who tested positive have been notified and instructed on next steps, the transit authority said.

RRTA said that they have increased sanitation of the buses and Queen Street Station.

"Per Governor Wolf’s recommendation for the public, RRTA has also asked RRTA riders to only ride if the trips are essential and encourage wearing masks when riding the buses," the online statement said.

RRTA temporarily reduced its service due to a dramatic drop in ridership, according to previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline.