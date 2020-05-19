On Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released a new report that, for the first time, includes race and some ethnicity information for almost all the state’s COVID-19-related deaths.

The department also amended its death toll for the county Monday, increasing the count by 65 after it changed how it reconciles numbers. The toll is now much closer to the one kept by the county coroner.

The publication marked another reversal by the department, which has made several policy changes throughout the pandemic. Last week, the department said it would begin providing specific details about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at each nursing home in Pennsylvania after resisting such a move for months.

The new report shows that 73% of COVID-19 deaths were white, 20% are were African American, about 4% were those with multiple/other races and 2% were Asian. Hispanic individuals made up 5.4% of the deaths.

According to U.S. Census population estimates from 2019, African Americans make up about 12% of the state’s population, while 7.6% is made up of Hispanics or Latinos, and Asians make up 3.7% of the population.

Missing data

With reports from around the country about COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on communities of color, states have started releasing COVID-19 case and death information by race and ethnicity. Up until Monday’s report, Pennsylvania had been missing chunks of race data and had no reliable data on ethnicity. Advocates say the data is important to understand the virus’ true impact on communities and whether it is adding to existing health disparity issues.

Amid pressure to release demographic information in early April, the department released numbers on the race of COVID-19 patients. However, the information was only for about a quarter of the confirmed cases throughout the state.

The department later reduced the percentage of “not reported” race information for confirmed cases from around 75% to 61%, in part due to a notice requiring physicians to fill out all parts of a form and also due to pressure from the governor’s newly established Health and Disparity Task Force, led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a press conference Monday, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said the comprehensive COVID-19 death reports will now be released weekly.

Reconciling numbers

Until Monday, the state’s Health Department was reconciling data between two software systems: one used by funeral directors and coroners to register deaths, and another used by the department to track infectious diseases based off information from physicians, said Nate Wardle, Health Department spokesperson, in an email Thursday. Now the department is using just the former system.

On Thursday, Wardle said the department was “actively working” on their data reconciliation efforts “each day.”

The change in state reporting caused the department’s death count for Lancaster to jump from 187 on Sunday to 252 on Monday. Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, reported 258 cases as of Sunday and 265 on Monday evening.

Diamantoni’s office releases a detailed daily update of COVID-19 related deaths that includes information on the age, gender, race and location of death — the information is displayed on the Lancaster County COVID-19 online dashboard.

On Monday, the dashboard showed that about 90% of those who have died in Lancaster County are white, while 6% are Hispanic, 1.5% are black and another 1.5% are Asian/Pacific Islander.

— Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this report.