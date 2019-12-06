Christmas is one of the most special times of the year for most people. And decorating the house in anticipation of the holiday is almost as exciting as the day itself.

Holiday decor varies from country to country, house to house and there’s certainly a style for every taste, whether you like glitz and twinkle on an extravagant tree or a simple, rugged look with an unadorned tree.

How can you make your house look and feel festive in time for Christmas and without spending a fortune? Don’t fret if you are feeling unprepared.

Give yourself time to pick a theme, take inventory of what you have and check your supplies for items that need to be replaced.

There are plenty of ideas – big and small – to spark your imagination and make your home merry and bright for Christmas. In fact, you might already have a lot of the items and supplies you need sitting around your home or right in your backyard.

To get you going, just put on your favorite holiday music, clean and prepare the areas you will be working on, take a break and enjoy the scenery around you and begin decorating one area at a time.

You will probably start with the tree, the centerpiece of all holiday decorations. Whether you use an artificial or a fresh cut tree, place lights first (if not pre-lit), then garland and the ornaments last. Start with the largest ornaments and then fill in with the smallest.

But don’t stop there. Bring the beauty of the holiday to every corner of your home. When you finish decorating the tree, take the decorating theme that you used on your tree and continue it throughout the house.

"We love an updated take on a traditional Christmas palette, using varying shades of green with a Christmas red,” says Alison McIndoe, principal at AK Interiors in Lancaster.

Use stockings, wreaths, garland and other festive items to fill the inside and outside of your home.

“To add that special touch, finish off your decor with ribbon,” McIndoe says.

Remember, the big day is almost around the corner and if decorating makes you feel a bit overwhelmed, just do what works for you. If you don’t have much time to decorate your home, focus on the small details rather than the large ones.

Here are some quick and easy ways to help you dress up your home for the holidays.

Start with the basics. Usually traditional elements, such as lights, will turn anything into a dazzling display. Then, find something that inspires you, like a certain color, a textile, greenery or a piece of artwork.

Color play. If you really want to keep your traditional red and green palette, just add in white or metallic accents. Otherwise, choose non-traditional color schemes, such as pink and teal with metallic accents, for a fresh spin on your decor.

Tried and true. Poinsettias, cinnamon and candy canes don’t go out of style. Poinsettias, for example, can be used individually or grouped for a lush burst of color.

Ribbons. Use ribbon that has wire on the edges so it will keep its shape. Use it in and around the tree, as a centerpiece, on your stairway or on a wreath.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wreaths. Wreaths secured using ribbons tied into bows lend an elegant and festive appearance to doors and windows. A wreath on your front door is a great way to cheer up your entryway, but you can use wreaths anywhere in the home or as a dining table centerpiece. You can buy a faux wreath at your local craft store or gather leaves, greens, nuts, berries and twigs from your backyard to make your own.

Citrus. Ornaments made from dried citrus are not only beautiful but also budget-friendly, and will make your home smell great. You can find numerous tutorials online, such as at wholefoodsmarket.com, on how to make them.

Tree twigs, pinecones, branches. Make your rugged-themed Christmas decorations serve a cheerful purpose by painting them in the color that will dominate your design or simply use them in their natural hues to create a serene, simple, homey look.

Your mantel. Liven it up by draping it with a festive garland. Decorate it with fragrant sprigs of greenery, ribbons and ornaments for a pop of color.

Wall art. Do not hide it. Match your accessories to your wall art for an understated yet festive look. Another option is to just take your medium to large size artwork or picture frames hanging on your walls and wrap them up like presents.

Greens on greens. Layer pine, spruce, and juniper for a fuller garland. Incorporate birch twigs, winterberry and silvery pinecones to add sparkle.

Candles. Candles always give Christmas an old-fashioned charm but they are a serious fire hazard. Instead, use flameless candles, flickering bright tea lights, or battery-powered candles to create a warm ambiance that's so simple and affordable to pull off.