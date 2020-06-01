A small group of armed men, possibly white nationalists, infiltrated Sunday’s protests in downtown Lancaster to instigate violence during a largely peaceful demonstration, city officials said Monday.

Mayor Danene Sorace at a hurriedly called new conference asked local demonstrators to cancel further protests that could entice outside agitators to return and incite violence.

Any time officers were pelted with rocks or bottles Sunday, it came from Caucasian men in the crowd, police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said at the news conference.

There were between five and 15 agitators, all white men in their late 20s and early 30s, according to Mayor Danene Sorace, who said video footage is being put into a state police system to identify the agitators.

“Our concern is that agitators are coming into the city and instigating additional violence,” Berkihiser said Monday.

During the press conference, Sorace and Berkihiser said local protesters were planning to gather each day this week at 11 a.m. in the city.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dozens of protesters, in fact, gathered with signs late Monday morning across the street from police headquarters in the first block of West Chestnut Street. They were staying on the sidewalk, unlike Sunday's protest that blocked traffic.

“The message we want to convey is stay home,” Sorace said. In an emotional plea, Sorace in particular urged parents not to bring children to these protests.

Berkihiser said there were credible threats of arson Sunday against the police station, the court house and retail establishments.

Sorace said state police are going through hours of video footage gathered Sunday from police body cams and public and media recordings.

This story will be updated.